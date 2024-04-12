An African man nearly ran out of luck at work after his boss caught him sleeping while sitting behind what looked like a machine

His boss, upon walking in on him sleeping, decided to sack him but later changed his mind after the young man begged for mercy

This encounter has sparked discussions among some Africans about the work culture abroad

The ordeal of an African man in the UK has generated serious discussions on social media about the work culture abroad.

In a video sighted online by YEN.com.gh, a young African man, possibly in his early 30s, was seen frantically begging his white boss to spare him after he was caught sleeping during work hours.

The Young Africa dozing off at work Photo credit: fidelissmith10/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The man in the TikTok video shared by fidelissmith10 was captured seated behind a machine dozing off when his white boss walked in on him and started yelling and threatening to sack him.

Being scared to lose his job, the African man quickly went on his knee to beg for mercy, saying, "Boss, please, I can't be sacked.”

"Boss please, it is out of the money from the job that I send home to my family. Please don't sack me". he kept begging.

Africans abroad share similar experiences

This incident has attracted a lot of reactions and discussions from people online, particularly among Africans living and working abroad.

Some said the work culture abroad, albeit rewarding, was extremely demanding, with no room for shirking responsibilities.

A few experiences shared in reaction to the video, which has raked in over 16k likes and 242 comments, have been compiled below.

Wasiu Salawu had this to say:

Is not easy in abroad..Hapening to me at times...But thank God on his grace over m

Adewale_23 commented:

That’s the way it is in the west, not just UK

Fran6isEmenike

lol, wrong move to start begging and saying please… when you’re caught doing the wrong thing, because you’ll definitely be punished…instead of saying sorry, instead say you’re not feeling too well

AL MINAJ also said:

how can you sleep on just 8 hours duty bro it means u don't know what you went in for. i stand on my feet and work 16 hours no slumber

