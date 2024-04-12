A Ghanaian man frustrated with the hardships of the economy has offered to put himself up as a slave for sale

The embattled man has caught the attention of Michael Blackson, who shared the man's plights and offered to help him

Michael's gesture left many Ghanaian fans in awe as they thronged the comments section to hail him

A Ghanaian man has shared his wish to be rescued from his current misery, even if it means being sold into slavery.

A video of the man recounting his struggles, which has surfaced online, has got many Ghanaians concerned, including US-based comedian Michael Blackson.

The comedian shared the man's video on Instagram, acknowledging the man's struggles and his willingness to help.

Michael Blackson offers the embattled man a job

The man who expressed his wish to be sold into slavery appears to be a father who is struggling to take care of his family.

In a conversation with Youtuber Kofi Adoma Nwanwani, he admitted that the children were with their mother as he hoped his wish would come true so he could fend for them.

According to Michael Blackson, the US-based comedian, he has no interest in acquiring a slave as it is the wish of the man. However, he is willing to help the man up on his feet.

After sharing the video on Instagram, the comedian, who recently established a school in Ghanan, said,

"This guy is so upset with the economy of Ghana that he’s decided to sell himself as a slave to anyone in the world. I’m not sure if I want to laugh or be sad for him. Listen I’m willing to give you a job but I refuse to buy a whole neega."

Fans share their thoughts on the embattled man's plights

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they shared their comments after listening to the man's story.

bennyfmo said:

Buy him then give him his freedom

thong_haokip' noted:

what a sad thing to see

caroline_kautsire shared:

Life is hard, y’all. Poverty makes you creative but it can also make you lose your dignity because you feel as if you have nothing to lose. ‍♀️

luizhino7 added:

People laughing but it’s actually sad tho. Terrorist organizations like desperate people like this. They are easy to convince because they have no hope, no goals, no dream anymore. I just hope it’s a skit

Michael Blackson takes a tour of his educational facility in Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Hollywood comedian Michael Blackson, who also owns a school in Ghana. On his recent trip to the country, the comedian took a delegation to his new school.

The comedian played with the kids when he was given a tour of the school in Agona Nsabaa, the hometown of his Ghanaian mother.

