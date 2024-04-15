Celebrated Ghanaian dancer Afronita launched her dance academy, known as the AfroStar Kids Academy, on Sunday, April 14, 2024

To attend the event, the talented dancer looked ethereal in an ombre kente corseted gown, heavy makeup and a 360 frontal lace wig

Many people applauded her for launching her own dance academy, while others gushed over how stunning she looked in videos

Former Dancing With Purpose (DWP) member, Afronita, launched her dancing academy known as AfroStar Kids Academy on Sunday, April 14, 2024.

Afronita launched her dance academy

For the launch of AfroStar Kids Academy, Afronita slayed in a star-studded ombre corset kente, with the top part being pink and slowly blending in with the yellow-green bottom part of the gown.

A few pink beads were used to style the bottom part of the gown, and for the top part, several pink and silver beads were used to create a lovely pattern. The beads were also used to style the mesh sleeves.

The talented dancer wore heavy makeup and looked ethereal as she wore a s60 frontal lace wig styled into a bun, the edges neatly curled, and a few hair strands left to hang loosely over the sides of her face and around the bun.

To complete her look, Afronita wore black heels and a beautiful radiant smile.

Below is a video of Afronita's arrival at the launch of AfroStar Kids Academy.

Reactions to videos of Afronita slaying in a corseted kente gown at the launch of her dance academy

Many people in the comment section of the videos talked about how stunning Afronita looked at the launch of her dance academy, AfroStar Kids Academy.

Others also lauded her for the brilliant initiative to nurture young dancing talents in the country.

Below are the reactions from fans:

_shaker6 said:

At her age, look at what she is doing for herself. So intelligent ❤️

mrschrisdavies said:

She’s so beautiful and intelligent

efya_agyeiwaa_kordie said:

Why are the ushers holding her like that?is she sitting in a wheelchair?

iamaisha.issah said:

So why do we like touching other people like that.. or she can’t walk on her own again?? Always touching and holding their hands. I mean no harm but too much unnecessary touching

sa_vage9472 said:

Wow this girl is beautiful I couldn't notice for the first place

irenesiaw said:

The sky is your limit. Just make sure you stay away from negative vibes. Abiii you know Ghanaians❤️

Below is another video of Afronita's arrival at the launch of her dance academy, AfroStar Kids Academy.

"At long last": Afronita links up with Dancegod after leaving DWP, they dance

YEN.com.gh reported that Dancegod and Afronita, in a TikTok video, impressed Ghanaians with their dance moves as they grooved to OV's Saara.

The pair seemed to have great chemistry as their moves synchronised with each other very well, creating an eye-pleasing rhythm.

The video comes a few weeks after Afronita left the DWP academy, and many are happy to see her collaborating with Dancegod.

