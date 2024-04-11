A project by Warner Bros about Yasuke, the first-ever Black Samurai, is underway

Ghana's Blitz Bazawule, the brain behind several Hollywood movies, including Beyonce's Black Is King, will direct it

The news of the upcoming project has got scores of fans excited and in anticipation

Ghanaian filmmaker, who recently gained attention after directing the musical adaptation of the classic movie The Colour Purple, is on to the next big thing.

With The Colour Purple featuring Oprah Winfrey and Taraji P Henson, Blitz Bazawule earned seven awards at the recently held NAACP Image Awards.

The Ghanaian director has now been recruited by Warner Bros for its upcoming movie Black Samurai.

Blitz Bazawule to bring Yasuke to life

Black Samurai follows the story of Yasuke, an African samurai who served under Japanese warlord Oda Nobunaga in the 1580s.

The heroic character gained traction after the release of the eponymous Netflix anime series in 2021 featuring LaKeith Stanfield.

Efforts to continue a live-action film project with Chadwick Boseman stalled after the actor's sad demise.

Black Samurai, under the supervision of Blitz, is expected to come out successful, considering the director's impressive strides from his debut, The Burial of Kojo, Ghana’s first Golden Globes entry in 2020, and Beyonce's Black is King, which caused a frenzy across the world.

Netizens react to Blitz Bazawule's new gig

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they anticipate Blitz Bazawule's Black Samurai.

@QuesiTee said:

This guy has a fire joint with Sarkodie

@KobyShmurdST wrote:

This is massive, chale he for cast Abraham Attah

@yanilacdl noted:

Ghanaian filmmaker directing Warner Bros.

@eagleyez7 added:

The animation version of Yasuke is already on Netflix. I watched it last year.

