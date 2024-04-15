Several kids have joined AfroStar Kids Academy, the dance academy of celebrated Ghanaian dancer Afronita, as she unveiled them at the launch

She revealed that the kids will be learning how to dance at the academy every Sunday, and she urged people to take note of their confidence level at dancing after a month

Many people applauded her, while others wanted to find out how they could register their wards

Celebrated Ghanaian dancer Afronita unveiled the members of her dance academy, AfroStar Dance Academy, at its launch on Sunday, April 14, 2024.

Afronita unveiled the members of her dance academy

In a video from the launch of AfroStar Dance Academy, Afronita brought several kids of various ages on stage and announced that they were members of her newly launched dance academy.

She noted that the kids will practice and learn how to dance at the academy every Sunday.

In her message to the young budding dancers, Afronita said:

"Today is going to be the beginning of greatness. You are in the right place. You are about to be big people. You are about to be confident."

In her speech, Afronita urged guests at the event to take notice of the faces of the shy members and those who were confident, adding that in the next month's time, their confidence will be elevated.

Below is a video of Afronita unveiling the kids who have joined her dance academy, AfroStar Dance Academy.

Reactions as Afronita unveiled the kids who have joined her dance academy

Many people in the comment section talked about being proud of Afronita's achievement. Others also wanted to find out how their wards could join her dance academy, the AfroStar Kids Academy.

Below are the reactions:

lornam_young said:

That move you're afraid to make is what will make you great. ❤️❤️

abena.serwaa98 said:

Super proud of hermore wins girllll

amabrown80 said:

Please how do I register for my child

mizherty25 said:

I really love this gurl...wat greatness is this?

officialldelta said:

Kids Favveee!!!bless up!

those_called_christians said:

I want my son join oo

call_me_adamkie said:

Well done @afronitaaa for impacting your generation ❤️❤️❤️

rigo_ghana said:

Well done girl . Proud of you so much stargyal @afronitaaa

Afronita rocks ombre kente and 360 frontal lace wig at her dance academy launch

YEN.com.gh reported that celebrated Ghanaian dancer Afronita launched her dance academy, the AfroStar Kids Academy, on Sunday, April 14, 2024.

To attend the event, the talented dancer looked ethereal in an ombre kente corseted gown, heavy makeup and a 360 frontal lace wig.

Many people applauded her for launching her dance academy, while others gushed over how stunning she looked in videos.

