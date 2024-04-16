Michy, the baby mama of dancehall musician Shatta Wale was surprised when their son Majesty said he wanted 10 siblings

While having a good time at the poolside, Michy told Majesty that she could only give him three other siblings

The video caused a stir on social media as many tagged Shatta Wale in the comments

Musician and presenter Michy was surprised when her son, Majesty, pleaded with her to give him 10 siblings after being an only child for eight years.

Michy, Majesty and Shatta Wale in photos. Image Credit: @michygh and @shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

Majesty begs Michy for a sibling

Majesty, who is the son of dancehall musician Shatta Wale, went swimming with his mother, Michy, at the poolside, and during his lessons, his mother decided to ask him whether he wanted siblings.

The eight-year-old boy joyfully replied that he did want siblings and that he was 10. To Michy's surprise, he asked him where the kids would come from, and he said they would come from her.

"I can give you three more siblings," she told him while both of them floated on the edge of the pool

In the caption of the video, Michy noted that the video was captured on Sunday, April 14, 2024, when mother and son decided to have fun. In the caption, she wrote:

Sunday fun day with @hismajesty_majesty . He’s ordering for siblings like they’re pizza ‍♀️ join the convo on MICHY GH YouTube . I’m in trouble

Below is a video of Michy and Majesty at the poolside.

Reactions to video of Majesty wanting more siblings

Below are the reactions to the video of Michy and Majesty at the poolside:

kofi_shabba

Shatta Wale list to ur son what he need go back to ur ex and give him 3 brothers he went and stop insulting people. You beautiful family is not late to fight for your family back ok

official_apan_gh

Tell her that you need them all from your father Shatta wale ❤️

agbogbloshiemarket

God bless her with a wise man

donsonlove1 said:

We shatta wale fans still love you guys. Ah Pah Pah .

al_haftag1 said:

Abeg ein popsy gave u shout out to you Abe said he even wanna add up to majesty so try link up

luxedbyloni said:

Lol kids have no chill 10 paa

polandomultimediaconsult said:

Soo beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️ may God keep blessing you

“I was depressed while dating Shatta Wale” - Michy shares struggle with ex-lover

YEN.com.gh reported that the baby mama and ex-girlfriend of Shatta Wale has candidly opened up about dealing with depression while dating the musician.

In a discussion on the GH Queens reunion, Michy disclosed that she felt lost while dating the Melissa hitmaker.

A snippet of the video from her remarks, posted on Instagram by Mmari.gyataa, raked in views and comments.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh