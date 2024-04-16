Jay Bahd, in a video, rode a quad bike with his mother in a desert in Dubai, and the video warmed hearts online

In the video, Jay Bahd's mother had a wide grin on her face as she sat behind her son on the bike while he drove and made videos

The rapper shared a video of the beautiful moment on his TikTok page, and many Ghanaians were moved by their lovely bond

Ghanaian rapper Jay Bahd and his mother, in a video, went on a quad bike ride in the desert of Dubai. The video, which was shared by Jay Bahd on his TikTok page, has since gone viral and has touched the hearts of many netizens.

Jay Bahd and his mum Photo Source: jay_bahd

Source: Instagram

The musician, in the video, could be seen driving the quad bike with his mother seated behind him, her arms wrapped securely around him. The bond between the two was obvious, as they had fun.

Throughout the ride, Jay Bahd’s mother had a wide smile on her face, showing how excited she was.

The wealthy rapper, who was also enjoying the moment, showed his multitasking skills as he expertly handled the bike while he filming the memorable moment. In the comments section of the video, netizens expressed admiration for the mother and son duo.

Jay Bahd and mum warm hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

BARISTA said:

GOD BLESS YOU BRUH MAKING MAMA CHILL LIVE LONG

arhmarhblack421 wrote:

With the help of Awnn association we say a big Awnnnn

OBIMP3 commented:

Your mom prayer’s and ya humbleness will take ya far bro…who’s yaw tog..

Ohemah Sandy reacted:

Wow I thought his gf mpo oo nice

Oteele flaunts family

In another story, Oteele, in a video he shared on his TikTok page, flaunted his five beautiful kids and his attractive wife as they jammed to a song.

The actor and his beautiful family seemed to be in a good mood, beaming as they spent quality time together.

In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians reacted to Oteele's big, happy family and dropped heartwarming comments.

Source: YEN.com.gh