Michy, Shatta Wale's baby mama and ex-girlfriend, has spoken openly about how she struggled with depression while dating the famed Ghanaian dancehall musician.

During a recent episode of the GH Queens reunion, Michy revealed that she felt lost while dating Shatta Wale but has since found clarity and purpose after ending the relationship.

According to her, after exiting the relationship, she was able to focus on her life and discover herself, prioritising herself and her son, Majesty.

“I was depressed while dating Shatta Wale; I found myself after we broke up,” Michy said, according to Pulse Ghana.

Michy's relationship with Shatta Wale had always been difficult before the pair ended their relationship after dating for eight years.

Watch the interview below:

Netizens react to the comments of Michy

After watching the clip, a few people shared their thoughts on the video with many views.

Fnfluxury_gh wrote:

Is there nothing for Michy to talk about aside from always talking about Shatta Wale?

Nanavee commented:

You two looked good together. I hope you consider and go back to our king.

Sammyyayo reacted:

Wei. Is she still talking about Shatta Wale? Ah, girl wei.

Nanamanu posted:

Our queen. Go back to Shatta.

