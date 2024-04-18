Okyeame Kwame has shared his thoughts on how to fight corruption in Ghana

According to him, the corruption fight can only be successful with wholistic education of the youth

He pointed out that the corruption culture and system make it difficult for political leaders to fight them

Renowned Ghanaian rapper Okyeame Kwame, known in private as Kwame Nisah Apau, has indicated that the fight against corruption cannot be won without education.

According to him, the key to combating corruption lies in educating the future generation about the canker early on.

In a recent interview, Kwame expressed doubt that any political leader could completely eradicate corruption given its deep-rooted prevalence in the current system.

"The corrupt system cannot fix itself, it makes a lot of people rich and happy. If a president wants to come and fight corruption in the country right now, he will be dead in 2 weeks," he asserted.

The ace rapper attributed the root cause of corruption to the mindset of the present generation of Ghanaians. He proposed instilling incorruptibility in the youth as the most effective long-term solution.

"The politician was put in power by you and me; they are a representation of us, so if they are corrupt, it shows that you are corrupt," Kwame stated. "I agree that politicians are causing problems, but as you fight the politicians, train your child not to think like a politician."

Okyeame Kwame was sceptical that increasing officials' pay would address the deep-seated issue. "It's not about pay; it's not about money; it's about morality," he claimed.

The rapper called for a shift in focus towards values-based education, which would help children cultivate integrity and ethical principles from a young age.

"My vision is that we train our children to be incorruptible so that they will grow up and do away with this corrupt system. That is the only way I think Ghana would develop. Let us focus on training the young ones now," Kwame emphasized.

