Okyeame Kwame’s daughter, Sante Apau, is already a star girl as seen in her social media activities.

The 10-year-old girl is already a businesswoman. She is the brand ambassador for a children's hair brand and she has actively been promoting this on social media.

Aside from her business, Sante has also proven that she has her father’s blood running through her with a video rapping like a superstar.

She and her brother, Sir Kwame Bota, are almost seen together all the time in their social media posts.

Here are 15 photos of Sante that prove that she is a star already at age 10.

1. Sante with her lovely brother Sir:

2. The colourful Sante displaying some of her hair product:

3. The bubbly Sante displaying some athletic move:

4. Sante with her superstar of a brother, Sir Kwame Bota:

5. Funloving girl Sante on vacation:

6. Little girl full of swag:

7. Little African beauty:

8. Colourful mama and daughter:

9. A fun-loving Sante goes swimming during vacation:

10. The girl of colours at it again:

11. Beautiful Sante.

12: Like father like daughter:

13. Sante Apau spending good time with mother:

14. Big woman Sante spending time on her phone:

15. Sante is a good dancer, too:

Sante Raps like her father

Meanwhile, Sante was in the news for rapping like a superstar that got many people surprised.

It appeared as if she was competing with her brother, Bota, who also rapped effortlessly in the video.

Many people were also surprised to see how Sante has grown taller than the mother in their latest photo together published by YEN.com.gh.

Her brother, Sir Kwame Bota, has been trending in the news for heartwarming reasons.

He was in the news for teaching his father how to dance, and the video got many people excited and full of admiration for him on social media.

Always by her brother's side

Earlier, YEN.com.gh published 15 videos and photos of Okyeame Kwame's children that best summarizes best siblings' goal.

In some of the videos, Sir and Sante are seen exercising together, meeting Otumfuo together, and even rapping together on the same line.

Their photos and videos show how close the bond they have is.

Many people have admired the rapper for bringing his children up in a way that they are so smart and intelligent.

