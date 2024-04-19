Singer-songwriter Irene Logan is now a married woman after holding a plush traditional marriage ceremony

Videos of her wedding, which came off on Friday, April 19, 2024, emerged online, showing many lovely scenes

The singer's marriage ceremony happened barely 24 hours after she was surprised to a bridal shower by her friends

Liberian-Ghanaian singer and songwriter Irene Logan got married following her beautiful bridal shower.

Logan tied the knot with her heartthrob, Joey, in a lovely traditional wedding on Friday, April 19, 2024.

The first videos from the wedding have just emerged online, showing many colourful moments on the singer's special day.

Irene Logan has married in a traditional wedding Photo source: @jema_photography, @kwakuzee

Source: Instagram

Irene Logan dazzles in green with her bridal team

In one of the videos, Irene Logan, one half of the music duo Irene & Jane, rocked a colourful kente outfit dominated by shades of green.

Looking beautiful and full of smiles, the 40-year-old danced with her bridal team members, who also wore green dresses.

Another video shared on Instagram also showed the bride and her team arriving at the venue in a dancing queue.

