Musician Irene Logan tied the knot to one Joey in a plush wedding ceremony that was held on Friday, April 19, 2024

A video of the couple cutting a simple wedding cake, dancing hard and singing while getting all-booed up has surfaced online

Congratulatory messages continued to pour in for the newly wedded couple, while others talked about them being a perfect pair

Award-winning Liberian-Ghanaian musician Irene Logan and her husband Joey tied the knot on Friday, April 19, 2024, in a plush and culture-filled traditional wedding ceremony.

Irene Logan and her husband at their traditional wedding ceremony

A video shared by Jema Photography, the official photographer of the wedding of Irene Logan and her beloved husband, of the newly wedded couple has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the couple were seen all-booed up as they posed for pictures. They stared at each other and smiled at each other.

The Ghetto Love hitmaker and her husband were seen cutting a simply designed two-layered cake at their traditional wedding ceremony.

They then took to the dancefloor, where they danced and sang with guests at the wedding. Irene danced hard while her husband looked on admirably.

Irene Logan's husband also wore the same green kente cloth as her. However, he wrapped it around his body and styled his look by wearing beaded necklaces and traditional slippers.

Below is a video of Irene Logan and her husband, Joey, cutting their wedding cake and celebrating.

