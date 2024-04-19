Ghanaian musician Irene Logan looked stunning in her green kente and gold ensemble for her traditional wedding ceremony

The bridesmaids of the 2006 Stars of the Future winner also looked ethereal as they slayed in green kente and handcrafted gold headpieces

Many people congratulated Irene Logan after she finally tied the knot at 40

Celebrated Ghanaian musician Irene Logan slayed in green kente and gold ensembles for her traditional wedding ceremony that was held on Friday, April 19, 2024.

Irene Logan's traditional wedding. Image Credit: @essydelevents and @jema_photography

Source: Instagram

Irene Logan slayed in kente and gold ensembles for her traditional wedding

For her traditional wedding, Irene Logan slayed in a green kente cloth. Instead of going in for a corset gown like what many brides do, she decided to go the traditional route.

The seasoned musician wrapped the kente cloth around her just like how the queen mothers of royalty dress. She secured the waistline of the outfit by tying a scarf around her waist and styling it by covering it with several folded silk clothes

The Runaway hitmaker accessorised her look by wearing several beaded and gold necklaces, bracelets, and rings. Irene's frontal lace wig was held in a bun and styled with gold pieces of Adinkra symbols.

She danced with joy at the grounds of the traditional wedding ceremony while her bridesmaids cheered her on.

Below are videos from the traditional wedding ceremony of Irene Logan.

Reactions to the traditional wedding look of Irene Logan

Congratulatory messages poured in for Irene Logan, while others gushed over how gorgeous she looked for her traditional wedding ceremony.

Below are lovely comments from Ghanaians:

kinesh_creationz said:

@_emylush I see you you looking fione gurl …… make sure you bring take away home else lashes……. Congratulations Irene

akosuaruth said:

Congratulations to our Irene

miss_owusuwaa said:

Congratulations to her ❤️

biscoff_biscoffgh said:

Congratulations dear. God bless your union

mena_babies said:

Congratulations to her

Irene Logan to get married at 40, videos from plush bridal shower surface

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian musician Irene Logan is set to get married to the love of her life after videos from her bridal shower surfaced online.

It was a surprise bridal shower that her friends and her partner pulled on her ahead of the wedding.

Many people congratulated her, while others gushed over the plush bridal shower.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh