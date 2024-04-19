Irene Logan: Ghanaian Musician Looks Elegant In A White Strapless Dress For Her Plush Bridal Shower
- Ghanaian musician Irene Logan is set to tie the knot as she rocks an elegant outfit for her bridal shower
- The 40-year-old couldn't keep calm as she arrived at her surprised bridal shower in Accra
- Some social media users commented on Irene Logan's outfit at the classy event on Thursday, April 18, 2024
Award-winning Ghanaian musician Irene Logan is the next female celebrity to walk down the aisle as videos of her private and luxurious bridal shower surfaced online.
The Stars Of The Future reality show winner looked stunning in a white strapless outfit for the surprise bridal shower organised by her friends.
Irene Logan wore a silky, centre-parted, long, straight hairstyle and perfect skin tone makeup as she smiled beautifully for the cameras.
The style influencer accessorised her look with charming drop earrings and a silver wristwatch while styling her look with an elegant silver bag.
Serwaa Amihere goes viral as she flaunts her curves in a cutout dress to work: "Beautiful African woman"
Watch the video below:
Irene Logan slays in a white one-hand dress
International minister of God Irene Logan looked classy in a white ruffled one-hand dress and short hairstyle during her lavish vacation outside Ghana.
Check out the photos below:
Some social media users commented on the outfit Irene Logan wore for her bridal shower
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below.
patience_wiredu stated:
Joey spoilt the surprise
matildaboateng81 stated:
I keep smiling like I know thembut I’m so happy for her. Now lemme go and see my patients ♀️♀️before I start to fantasize
_jedua stated:
Aww congratulations ❤️❤️
Lookuniquecollections stated:
Congratulations Irene
maame_serwah_p stated:
Congratulations Irene
ednaowusu7 stated:
Congrats
abena_mbappe stated:
Congratulations to Irene ,I’ve loved her since stars of the future and Irene and Jane fame❤️
Joselyn Dumas shows her fans how to look decent and classy as she slays in a white corseted tulle dress
sandra_boakye_duah stated:
Congratulations woman of God❤️❤️
Selormakristy stated:
congrats
Annanmonney stated:
Congratulations
naami_jayem stated:
Congratulations
7 photos of Irene Logan that prove her fashion sense is as good as her vocals
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Irene Logan's birthday outfit. Her Instagram images demonstrated her formidable presence in the fashion and style industry.
Whenever she attends an event or posts a photo for Instagram likes, her admirers and followers are in disbelief.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh