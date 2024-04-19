Ghanaian musician Irene Logan is set to tie the knot as she rocks an elegant outfit for her bridal shower

The 40-year-old couldn't keep calm as she arrived at her surprised bridal shower in Accra

Some social media users commented on Irene Logan's outfit at the classy event on Thursday, April 18, 2024

Award-winning Ghanaian musician Irene Logan is the next female celebrity to walk down the aisle as videos of her private and luxurious bridal shower surfaced online.

The Stars Of The Future reality show winner looked stunning in a white strapless outfit for the surprise bridal shower organised by her friends.

Irene Logan slays in beautiful dresses. Photo credit: @irenelogan.

Source: Instagram

Irene Logan wore a silky, centre-parted, long, straight hairstyle and perfect skin tone makeup as she smiled beautifully for the cameras.

The style influencer accessorised her look with charming drop earrings and a silver wristwatch while styling her look with an elegant silver bag.

Watch the video below:

Irene Logan slays in a white one-hand dress

International minister of God Irene Logan looked classy in a white ruffled one-hand dress and short hairstyle during her lavish vacation outside Ghana.

Check out the photos below:

Some social media users commented on the outfit Irene Logan wore for her bridal shower

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below.

patience_wiredu stated:

Joey spoilt the surprise

matildaboateng81 stated:

I keep smiling like I know thembut I’m so happy for her. Now lemme go and see my patients ‍♀️‍♀️before I start to fantasize

_jedua stated:

Aww congratulations ❤️❤️

Lookuniquecollections stated:

Congratulations Irene

maame_serwah_p stated:

Congratulations Irene

ednaowusu7 stated:

Congrats

abena_mbappe stated:

Congratulations to Irene ,I’ve loved her since stars of the future and Irene and Jane fame❤️

sandra_boakye_duah stated:

Congratulations woman of God❤️❤️

Selormakristy stated:

congrats

Annanmonney stated:

Congratulations

naami_jayem stated:

Congratulations

