Global site navigation

KODA: Old Video Of Late Musician Narrating How He Was Given Wrong Prescription At Hospital Trends
Celebrities

KODA: Old Video Of Late Musician Narrating How He Was Given Wrong Prescription At Hospital Trends

by  Geraldo Amartey
  • KODA passed away recently, with news of his demise making headlines on Sunday, April 21, 2024
  • It was reported that Koda passed away after a short illness, saddening a lot of Ghanaians, especially lovers of his music
  • An old video of Koda narrating how he was prescribed the wrong medication at the hospital has surfaced online, causing worry among Ghanaians

PAY ATTENTION: Read YEN News now on Facebook Broadcast Channel. Click and follow now!

Heartbreaking news of the demise of gospel musician KODA on Sunday, April 21, 2024, made waves online.

KODA passes away
Late Ghanaian musician KODA Photo Source: kodedgh233
Source: Instagram

KODA, a gospel music legend, reportedly passed away after a brief illness. The news of his untimely demise saddened many Ghanaians across the country.

Adding to the grief, an old video of KODA has resurfaced online, causing concern among Ghanaians. In the video, the late musician narrated a sad account of how he was prescribed the wrong medication at a hospital.

Read also

Captain Planet loses his mother, mourns her in disheartening social media post

KODA, who suffered from Glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase deficiency (G6PD), said he started experiencing unusual symptoms after taking the prescribed medications. Worried, he decided to research the drugs online. The musician said he discovered that the medications contained ingredients that were harmful to individuals with his condition.

Unlock the best of Yen.com.gh on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Realizing the error, KODA said he confronted the doctors about the potentially life-threatening mistake. According to him, the doctors acknowledged their oversight and apologized to him. This incident has set tongues wagging on social media as many mourned his death.

KODA's old video sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Flame1 said:

why do these things only come out after their death?

Esie wrote:

I always Google every prescribed medication before taking it. It's very, very important

Bra kwame commented:

Read also

GH man leaves his curvy big nyash girlfriend behind as he travels abroad, sparks reactions

they wouldn't know you have G6PD if you do not tell them. so first thing is you tell them everything you know about your health.

Captain Planet loses mother

In another story, Captain Planet lost his mother and made this known in a sad post on his X (formerly Twitter) page, which saddens many of his fans.

In the post, the musician made it known that the biggest fear in his life had just occurred and wished his mum eternal rest.

In the comment section of the post, many Ghanaians grieved with Captain Planet and asked him to take heart.

PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Hot:
Online view pixel