KODA passed away recently, with news of his demise making headlines on Sunday, April 21, 2024

It was reported that Koda passed away after a short illness, saddening a lot of Ghanaians, especially lovers of his music

An old video of Koda narrating how he was prescribed the wrong medication at the hospital has surfaced online, causing worry among Ghanaians

Heartbreaking news of the demise of gospel musician KODA on Sunday, April 21, 2024, made waves online.

KODA, a gospel music legend, reportedly passed away after a brief illness. The news of his untimely demise saddened many Ghanaians across the country.

Adding to the grief, an old video of KODA has resurfaced online, causing concern among Ghanaians. In the video, the late musician narrated a sad account of how he was prescribed the wrong medication at a hospital.

KODA, who suffered from Glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase deficiency (G6PD), said he started experiencing unusual symptoms after taking the prescribed medications. Worried, he decided to research the drugs online. The musician said he discovered that the medications contained ingredients that were harmful to individuals with his condition.

Realizing the error, KODA said he confronted the doctors about the potentially life-threatening mistake. According to him, the doctors acknowledged their oversight and apologized to him. This incident has set tongues wagging on social media as many mourned his death.

KODA's old video sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Flame1 said:

why do these things only come out after their death?

Esie wrote:

I always Google every prescribed medication before taking it. It's very, very important

Bra kwame commented:

they wouldn't know you have G6PD if you do not tell them. so first thing is you tell them everything you know about your health.

