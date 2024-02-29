Ghana football star Asamoah Gyan has stated that he’s unbothered by recent backlash from critics

The former Black Stars captain has come under intense criticism on his appointment to Vice-President Dr Bawumia’s 2024 campaign team

The video in which he shrugs off the harsh remarks from critics received support from fans on social media

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has disclosed that he’s unperturbed by critics targeting his personality on his appointment to serve on Dr Mahamadu Bawumia’s 2024 campaign team.

Gyan was named to the Manifesto Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer for the 2024 election, where he would oversee the Youth and Sports manifesto sub-committee.

Gyan has faced fierce backlash from a section of the Ghanaian public following his acceptance to serve on Vice-President Dr Bawumia’s team.

Asamoah Gyan addresses critics

During a recent interview at the inauguration of the NPP’s Campaign Team for the 2024 general election at Alisa Hotel, Gyan expressed that he’s not worried about the harsh remarks from critics.

“They have their own opinions. I’m not moved by their criticisms ... I have been there. I was booed in a stadium in front of 80,000 people, I am used to it,” said Gyan in a video on Instagram.

The former Sunderland player said criticisms are sometimes necessary to ensure one is on the right path.

Watch the interview below:

Reactions trail video of Asamoah Gyan

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments here.

Martinyawwiafe commented:

So, people were expecting Gyan to join those who brought Dumso?

Kuamigahna said:

Don’t mind any of them just keep going .

9887_lydia said:

Yes, don’t mind some Ghanaians, @asamoah_gyan3, insult doesn’t kill.

Yannysonny posted:

Enemies no be God.

