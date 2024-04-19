Kobbie Mainoo got a touching birthday message as he turned 19 years old

This comes as his elder brother took to Instagram to share throwback photos of the good times they spent together

Manchester United also celebrated their player on his special day with a touching birthday post

Kwadwo Osei Mainoo-Hames, the elder brother of Manchester United player Kobbie Mainoo, has taken to social media to celebrate the player on his birthday.

The Love Island reality star took to his Instagram Stories to share throwback photos of the player as he turned 19 on Friday, April 19, 2024.

Kobbie Mainoo Turns 19 Photo credit: @Osei Kwadwo Jordan Mainoo/Instagram

Source: UGC

The photos, which were captioned "Kobbie Day", were posted to highlight the good times they shared as brothers.

One photo shows a young Kobbie Mainoo seated on a car wearing a broad smile, whereas another shows him posing for a picture with his brother at an event.

Manchester United celebrates Kobbie Mainoo on his birthday

His club side, Machester United, in celebrating him on his birthday, also took to X to share the artwork of the player with the caption, "Have a good one, Kobs!".

The post by the club had raked in over 600,000 views and 700 comments.

Netizens wish Kobbie Mainoo a happy birthday

Many people who thronged the comment section of the post also wished the talented youngster a happy birthday.

@MitchellMGumbo reacted:

Happy birthday future Ballon D'Or winner

@iam_wilsons stated:

Happy birthday to my boy, Kobbie Mainoo! You will achieve all the great things God has prepared for you. Keep balling.

@Afolabiolamide8 reacted:

Happy birthday Kobbie MAINOO

@BradleyCarl256 replied:

The best player in the premier league at the moment

@_bukason replied:

Happy birthday to the best youngster in the league. The future of Manchester United is in safe hands

@Philip_ItisI indicated:

Happy birthday celebration Kobbie Mainoo

Yaw Dabo celebrates Kudus on his birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood actor Samuel Yaw Dabo celebrated Black Stars and Ajax FC forward Mohammed Kudus' birthday with a funny video.

Kudus turned 23 on Tuesday, August 2, 2023, and Dabo took to social media to wish him well. The diminutive actor shared a video of his hangout with the player.

After laughing over the movie, Dabo declared that he was going to 'take away' Kudus' girlfriend within the year.

Source: YEN.com.gh