Renowned media personality and influencer, Nana Aba Anamoah has been promoted by the EIB Network which has about 10 multimedia platforms across the country.

She joined EIB Network's GHOne in 2015, becoming the TV station's general manager five years later.

In a press release sighted by Yen.com.gh, Nana Aba Anamoah is set to take up a new role as the entire network's Director of Business Development.

Nana Aba Anamoah promoted at her EIB with her best friend Photo Source: Instagram/thenanaaba

Source: Instagram

Nana Aba Confirms new EIB role with a video

has accepted and announced her new role on Instagram. She will now drive business development initiatives and growth strategies for EIB Network, leaving her previous role for a seasoned friend and colleague.

In a new video, the renowned broadcaster shared her joy in rising up the ranks and introduced the new face to take her place.

The new general manager of GH One is Nana Yaa Serwaa Sarpong, a personal friend of Nana Aba Anamoah for over 15 years.

The new general manager role will be slightly different from when Nana Aba Anamoah took over after her appointment from the young founder, Bola Ray who recently turned 46. She will not only oversee GhOne TV but also other platforms including Starr FM and AgooTV.

Netizens react to Nana Aba Anamoah's promotion

Many netizens shared their well wishes after Nana Aba confirmed her promotion with a video on Instagram.

sika_goka said

Congratulations. Well done and all the best for your new chapter.

sayjackieankrah said

Awwwww ❤️❤️❤️ Congratulations to you both!

zoe_nissi said

Congratulations Nana Yaa…. Well Done Nana Aba

hemen_mike said

Difference between local and hybrid is UTV and GHOne TV. NanaAba is proving a point pay attention. This is maturity and intelligence ❤️

Source: YEN.com.gh