Nana Ama McBrown, in a video shared on TikTok, promoted Ghanaian actor Lil Win's upcoming movie A Country Called Ghana

In the video, the actress who had Lil Win standing by her side pleaded with Ghanaians to buy tickets for the premiere of the movie

The premiere of the film is set to take place on May 19 2024, at the National Theatre in Accra. Ghanaians praised McBrown's support

Renowned Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has thrown her weight behind fellow actor Lil Win's upcoming movie, A Country Called Ghana. The actress used her platform to rally support for the film.

In the video, McBrown, with Lil Win standing by her side, passionately appealed to Ghanaians to purchase tickets for the premiere of the movie.

A Country Called Ghana is set to premiere on May 19, 2024, at the National Theatre in Accra. The film has been highly anticipated by fans and critics alike. It features a host of Nigerian actors, adding to the interest in the film.

McBrown's endorsement of the film is a significant boost, given her influence and popularity in the Ghanaian entertainment industry. Her support has warmed the hearts of many Ghanaians who praised her for supporting her colleague.

McBrown warms hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Simon De Kinjamastic said:

the whole world love him Mr Bhim president the real goat the best ever ❤️kojo nkansahthe real Lord will keep you from all danger

isaacamen238 commented:

Nana Ama would have make this movie best if she was featured,but without her,is better

Irene Backman reacted:

Let me go and buy mine now and am buying Vvip because of our Queen

akuoko_serwaa1 said:

Nana Ama, keep supporting your own. Will meet you guys on 25th May in Kumasi

Lil Win beefs Kwadwo Sheldon

In another story, Lil Win has taken his beef with Kwadwo Sheldon to another level, banning him from attending the premiere of his movie, A Country Called Ghana.

The actor and the YouTuber have been having heated exchanges for some days now, stemming from Kwadwo Sheldon's critique of his movie trailer.

Lil Win mentioned that even if Sheldon purchased a ticket, he would not be allowed inside the movie theatre.

