Touching reactions have trailed a post where Funny Face acknowledged his financial and family difficulties

He lamented his inability to secure ambassadorial deals due to some individuals discrediting his brand

YEN.com.gh has compiled comments that have dominated the trends on X after the actor's post on Facebook

Ghanaian comic actor Funny Face has received an outpouring of love on X after revealing his financial troubles due to poor decisions.

The actor admitted his damaging actions cost him ambassadorial deals, which impacted his finances.

Reactions as Gyan, others support Funny Face after comic actor revealed he's broke. Photo credit: Funny Face/asamoah_gyan3 (Instagram).

Source: Instagram

He, however, lamented that some individuals have also made it difficult for companies to contact him for business by undermining his brand value.

''Charley man made some bad choices, and it has cost me .. heeerrhh.. if you won't help me .. pls just don't destroy me to other companies who want to use me for ambassadorial deals so I can gradually gather some small money to see my daughters.

''Ei no be say I don't want to see dem .. chaley Shi shi sef man no get,'' he said in a post on Facebook.

The actor advised the youth not to be ungrateful to those who have supported them and urged his haters to refrain from discrediting him.

''Four years dis, I no see my daughters demma face .. cos Charley man damu. If by GODs grace too .. I wanna use the talent HE ( GOD ) has given me .. to gradually pick myself from the floor aah .. pls stop destroying me to companies,'' he said.

Ghanaians, including former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan, have shown love to Funny Face since his heartbreaking account.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments that made the trends on X.

@GeorgeAnagli said:

Funny Face has been through it all.

@slygh posted:

Don't just judge someone's life, Funny Face has really suffered.... I hope he's okay.

@Edemm_mm indicated:

Feeling very sorry for Funny Face oo unfortunately pushing away his destiny helpers who were willing to do anything for him is sad.hmmmmm lifeeeee hmmmm it is well

