A video of a Kyekyeku and 39/40 answering questions about a movie has gone viral on social media

This comes after the interviewer confused Kyekyeku and 39/40 as she tried finding out about revenue from the movie

Many people who reacted to the video shared opinions on that incident

Famous Ghanaian actors Kyekyeku and 39/40 found themselves in an uncomfortable situation during an interview on Original TV.

This happened after the interviewer used big words when she asked questions about Kyekyeku's much-talked-about movie dubbed 1957.

The funny video, which YEN.com.gh sighted on the TikTok page of @originaltvghana, showed when the interviewer asked Kyekyeku whether he was optimistic about recouping the money he invested in his movie.

"Do you think you will break even," she asked.

At this point, Kyekeku appeared confused, prompting his colleague, 39/40, to intervene by saying the interviewer asked about even numbers.

After a back and forth over the matter, 39/40 asked the interviewer if her decision to use big words was deliberate.

The interviewer, who could not control herself, burst out in laughter, after which she simplified the question by asking if Kyekyeku was confident of recouping the money he invested into his first movie.

The funny video, which had raked in over 15,000 likes and 100 comments, was captioned:

"English is not for the weak. Funny moment as kyekyeku find it difficult to answer “ Do you think you will break even".

Watch the funny video

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the post laughed at Kyekyeku and 39/40's reaction as they tried to answer the question.

Jona stated:

Break even is a situation whereby there's no loss or gain

Dada Fii reacted:

At end these guys will say school is not important

GiftyMimi commented:

School y3 ohh

tallpoppyTV replied:

Break even is not english but an economic term.

Kofi Ÿéšù commented:

School is important . Sorry dad

NANABA added:

Breakeven means you wouldn’t make profit or loses so you’ll get the exact money you invested

Mag Best added:

animguase paa ni

39/40 reacts to Kyekyeku buying a car

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that 39/40, in an interview, expressed his contentment with his progress in life so far and showed no signs of envy towards his colleague Kyekyeku, who recently purchased a car.

39/40, who is a close friend of the actor, says he does not envy his brother but is rather happy for him.

39/40 further highlighted his financial standing as he spoke on the topic, stating that he was not at a level where he could own a vehicle because purchasing a car was not an easy task.

