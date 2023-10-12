Some social media users have blasted Benedicta Gafah for exposing her thighs at Dr Ofori Sarpong's daughter's wedding

The top Kumawood star showed off her smooth skin as she modelled in a corseted dress and jacket

Benedicta Gafah looked impeccable as she smiled beautifully at the camera while showing off her dance moves

Ghanaian actress Benedicta Gafah was the centre of attention at Dr Ofori Sarpong's daughter's wedding with her silver sequin dress.

The fashion entrepreneur wore a stunning cutout dress showing off her thighs and smooth legs as she sat gracefully at the wedding reception.

Ghanaian actress Benedicta Gafah looks stunning in cutout dresses. Photo credit: @empressdictabee

Source: Instagram

Benedicta Gafah looked spectacular in a matching silver jacket that sparkled as she showed off her dance moves.

She looked charming in a voluminous curly hairstyle and smooth makeup with bold red lipstick to compliment her alluring look.

Watch the video of Benedicta Gafah at Mandy Ofori Sarpong's wedding below;

Benedicta Gafah looks sassy in a white brocade dress

Kumawood actress Benedicta Gafah showed off her smooth legs as she slayed in a white ruched thigh dress.

She wore white stilettos to match her halter-neck dress and clutch purse.

Some social media users have commented on Benedicta Gafah's sequin dress at Dr Ofori Sarpong's daughter's wedding

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

pac_uvas stated:

Indecency is her hallmark

attitude_bae stated:

Angel Obinim’s favorite bae

Lucindaeffah stated:

Did you see any of your kind at this decent class of a wedding

Leah_edwins stated:

Ei she dressed like this to someone's wedding? @empress_dictabee, what happened to decency?

Felixasanti stated:

Working as usual.. market women

Adomyehowah stated:

Beautiful ❤️

its_she_arabah stated:

Damsel

_ghnelle stated:

Please do be me type way in the day you're mind so abeg run am ursef

ewuram_aaaaa stated:

Na Wei, who could have invited her

paah_qwesii stated:

As usual, the job is the job IYKYK

Source: YEN.com.gh