Ghanaian politician Sarah Adwoa Safo took to Instagram to share her weight loss transformation as she slayed in an African print dress

She noted that she was in South Africa for the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply Conference

Many people talked about her new curves as they gushed over how stunning she looked in the pictures

Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya Sarah Adwoa Safo took to social media to share new photos of her slender figure, which has gotten many people talking.

Adwoa Safo showed off her fine curves in pictures

In the pictures Sarah Adwoa Safo shared on her Instagram page, she rocked a dress that hugged her slender figure.

The pink knee-length dress was styled such that only the right shoulder section to her waist was made of African print.

The former Minister for Gender and Children and Social Protection looked stunning as she completed her look by wearing heels.

Her makeup was natural, her wig was styled into a ponytail, and she accessorised her look by wearing large silver earrings, a simple necklace, and a wristwatch.

In the caption of the Instagram post, Adwoa Safo said that she attended the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply Conference dubbed; ‘Transforming Procurement & Supply: The Road Less Travelled’ in South Africa.

Below are lovely pictures of Sarah Adwoa Safo showing off her new curves.

Reactions as Adwoa Safo flaunts her slender figure in pictures

Many people filled the comments of Adwoa Safo's Instagram post with heart and love emojis. Others also noticed a change in her curves as they talked about her looking beautiful with her weight loss transformation.

Below are the comments:

dominic_vincent_elshammah said:

My GOD you look amazingly gorgeous

real_missg said:

You look great.

thepointj said:

More grace Hon!!!!

ohenebinana_collections said:

New body❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

