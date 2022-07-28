President Nana Akufo-Addo has revoked the appointment of Sarah Adwoa Safo as Gender and Social Protection Minister

In a statement on Thursday, the move is consistent with accordance with Article 81(a) of the Constitution

The Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, will remain a caretaker Gender Minister until a substantive minister is appointed

President Nana Akufo-Addo has removed Sarah Adwoa Safo as the Gender, Children, and Social Protection Minister in a statement issued on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

The Sanitation and Water Resources Minister, Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, who had been the caretaker Gender Minister will continue to act in that position, the statement issued from the Presidency said.

The statement suggests a substantive minister would soon be appointed to the gender ministry.

Adwoa Safo, also the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, has been out of the country for close to one year.

She claims to be taking of her sick son in the United States of America.

Her absence from Parliament has also triggered a process to remove her as a Legislator for breaching absenteeism rules.

Many commentators on governance issues had long ago urged the president to remove the absentee minister and MP from office.

Adwoa Safo alleges sustained political witch hunt

YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that Sarah Adwoa Safo has alleged that for some time now, she has been a victim of a political witch hunt by some members of NPP and Parliament.

The MP and Minister for Gender, Children, and Social Protection has been dragged before the Privileges Committee of Parliament for her long absence from the house without permission.

She was referred to the committee with two other MPs who had flouted Parliament's rules on absenteeism. However, she was the only one who failed to honour numerous invitations to explain why she had not represented her people consistently for 21 days.

Source: YEN.com.gh