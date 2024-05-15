Ghanaian Snapchat influencer Olivia Ama Amaddy says influencing is very profitable because she makes over GH¢80,000 every month

Olivia Ama Amaddy confirmed that an influencer can buy a Benz with money they make from Snapchat

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions after watching Olivia's interview on TV3

Ghanaian Snapchat influencer Olivia Ama Amaddy has revealed how much she charges for monthly ambassadorial deals.

The beauty goddess joined the Ladies' Circle show hosts, Sika Osei and Regina Van Helvert, to discuss the influence and its benefits.

Snapchat influencer Olivia Ama Amaddy slays in beautiful outfits. Photo credit: @st_olivia.

Olivia Ama Amaddy, friends with Snapchat Queen Dulcie Boateng, disclosed that she takes GH¢8,000 monthly per brand to post only twelve times on her page.

The owner of Olisto restaurant in East Legon proudly added that she has over ten clients monthly.

Snapchat influencer Olivia Ama Amaddy talks about living a lavish lifestyle

Ghanaian brand influencer Olivia Ama Amaddy says she doesn't buy the stylish clothes and expensive wigs she flaunts online.

The fair-skinned model added that most of the brands she works with gift her expensive items to wear for them.

Ghanaian socialite Efia Odo eats at Olivia's restaurant

Ghanaian model and socialite Efia Odo looked classy in a black outfit, and she enjoyed her dinner at Olisto restaurant in East Legon.

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian Snapchat influencer Olivia's video trending on Instagram

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

elorm_online stated:

We know it's possible but can she name a brand she had worked for...mek we go see the ad keke. The Internet is a goldmine we all dey milk am but, talk is cheap..show working ohemaa

aboagyewaa_nadia stated:

Benz and Range Rover o..we are not talking about kia picanto oo.. benz money no be chicken change o..but one thing I’d advise is that if you’re a young lady and you are working hard the right way, please don’t let anybody buy pressure give you on this social media because some of your influencers and celebrities can’t sleep at night. So if you’re able to sleep comfortably, just be grateful to God.

adwoabless24 stated:

3kraaa I don’t believe you guys eiii hmm

sirmoxi1_ stated:

If guys are doing YouTube and Twitter and they're cashing out then I think she's also cashing out from Snapchat cos social media is the real deal now.

_dickson_brown stated:

I love the caption ‘who claimed’ which brands does she even work with even with her own business, she can’t promote it na people's business she is playing no hard feelings tho

