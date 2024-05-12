AMVCA 2024: Juliet Ibrahim Rocks Black See-Through Billowing Sleeve Gown Designed With Kente Bustier
- Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim stole the spotlight at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards in a stylish gown
- The ex-wife of the son of Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, Kwadwo Safo Jnr, turned in a black outfit and designer shoes
- Some social media users have commented on Juliet Ibrahim's fabulous look and hairstyle at the highly anticipated event
Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim made a bold fashion statement at the 10th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards with her beautiful kente ensemble.
Juliet Ibrahim wore a stunning black long-sleeve gown designed with a colourful kente bustier that snatched her waist to the star-studded event.
The mother-of-one looked elegant in flawless makeup and a colourful hairstyle styled with a giant fascinator to complete her look.
For the jewellery, Juliet Ibrahim has gold earrings and a bracelet while posing differently for the cameras.
Watch the video below;
Juliet Ibrahim slays in a green ball gown to the Bridgerton season three premiere
Juliet Ibrahim look magnificent in a ruffled ball gown to the premiere of Bridgerton in a custom-made outfit and beautiful earrings that matched the design in her dress.
Check out the photos below;
Ghanaian actress Sonia Ibrahim has commented on Juliet Ibrahim's kente outfit for the 2024 AMVCA
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
Ssoniaibrahim stated:
Absolutely gorgeous
Dorisokorie stated:
Just beautiful! And I love the African representation
Haroldamenyah stated:
A real life princess
Kholyjayofficial stated:
Sincerely beautiful
Rosecandyada stated:
Goddess of Beauty..... Venus herself
real_zezion stated:
Beauty In Abundance
Lawrenceshedrack stated:
Ghana beauty ❤️
Sochimaraobim stated:
Stunning ❤️
king_philipjr stated:
See beautiful damsel ❤️❤️❤️
Afua Singathon looks terrific in a long-sleeve corseted kente top and palazzo pants: "The down is off"
zu_chies_apparel stated:
Simple yet classy and beautiful ❤
denik8356 stated:
❤️ Cinderella of Ghana. Pretty J❤️
Officialmercyebube stated:
Flamesssss❤️
amber1alex stated:
Ateeee. Something really different from d usual dresses.
archiosbee_ stated:
Looking Pretty
Bamfojohnlarry stated:
You so fyn
ramsey_ng stated:
Gorgeous always
Juliet Ibrahim Off 'Natural' Face With Minimal Makeup, Fans Gush
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Juliet Ibrahim, who turned heads with her natural beauty online.
On Sunday, May 7, the stunning performer posted the photos with little makeup on her verified Instagram account.
Some social media users have commented on Juliet Ibrahim's stunning outfit and flawless beauty.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh