Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim stole the spotlight at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards in a stylish gown

The ex-wife of the son of Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, Kwadwo Safo Jnr, turned in a black outfit and designer shoes

Some social media users have commented on Juliet Ibrahim's fabulous look and hairstyle at the highly anticipated event

Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim made a bold fashion statement at the 10th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards with her beautiful kente ensemble.

Juliet Ibrahim wore a stunning black long-sleeve gown designed with a colourful kente bustier that snatched her waist to the star-studded event.

Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim slays in elegant dresses. Photo credit: @julietibrahim.

Source: Instagram

The mother-of-one looked elegant in flawless makeup and a colourful hairstyle styled with a giant fascinator to complete her look.

For the jewellery, Juliet Ibrahim has gold earrings and a bracelet while posing differently for the cameras.

Watch the video below;

Juliet Ibrahim slays in a green ball gown to the Bridgerton season three premiere

Juliet Ibrahim look magnificent in a ruffled ball gown to the premiere of Bridgerton in a custom-made outfit and beautiful earrings that matched the design in her dress.

Check out the photos below;

Ghanaian actress Sonia Ibrahim has commented on Juliet Ibrahim's kente outfit for the 2024 AMVCA

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Ssoniaibrahim stated:

Absolutely gorgeous

Dorisokorie stated:

Just beautiful! And I love the African representation

Haroldamenyah stated:

A real life princess

Kholyjayofficial stated:

Sincerely beautiful

Rosecandyada stated:

Goddess of Beauty..... Venus herself

real_zezion stated:

Beauty In Abundance

Lawrenceshedrack stated:

Ghana beauty ❤️

Sochimaraobim stated:

Stunning ❤️

king_philipjr stated:

See beautiful damsel ❤️❤️❤️

zu_chies_apparel stated:

Simple yet classy and beautiful ❤

denik8356 stated:

❤️ Cinderella of Ghana. Pretty J❤️

Officialmercyebube stated:

Flamesssss❤️

amber1alex stated:

Ateeee. Something really different from d usual dresses.

archiosbee_ stated:

Looking Pretty

Bamfojohnlarry stated:

You so fyn

ramsey_ng stated:

Gorgeous always

Juliet Ibrahim Off 'Natural' Face With Minimal Makeup, Fans Gush

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Juliet Ibrahim, who turned heads with her natural beauty online.

On Sunday, May 7, the stunning performer posted the photos with little makeup on her verified Instagram account.

Some social media users have commented on Juliet Ibrahim's stunning outfit and flawless beauty.

Source: YEN.com.gh