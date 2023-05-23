Ghanaian comedian Funny Face has been trending number one on Twitter for hours, following his ex-wife's expressed desire to reconcile with him

In an interview with Kwaku Manu, Vanessa Nicole said she was open to the idea of patching things up with Funny Face, stating that she was mature now

Ghanaians have warned Funny Face not to take his ex-wife back, given what he went through when they separated

Ghanaian comedian Funny Face has become the subject of discussion on social media, trending number one on Twitter for several hours. The reason behind this sudden surge in online buzz is the expressed desire of his ex-wife, Vanessa Nicole, to reconcile with him.

In a recent interview with popular Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu, Vanessa Nicole revealed that she was open to the idea of patching things up with Funny Face, emphasising that she has matured since their separation.

Funny Face and Vanessa Nicole's dramatic breakup

The history between Funny Face and Vanessa has been nothing short of dramatic. Following their highly publicised breakup, Funny Face found himself in a state of mental distress, which led to a downward spiral in both his personal and professional life. According to Funny Face, Vanesssa played a significant role in worsening his mental troubles by preventing him from seeing his beloved daughters.

Funny Face gets his life back on track

In a remarkable display of resilience, Funny Face managed to piece his life back together and revive his dwindling career. He focused on his mental health, sought therapy, and engaged in various self-improvement activities. Gradually, the comedian made a triumphant return to the entertainment scene, captivating audiences once again with his unique brand of humour.

Ghanaians warn Funny Face

Despite his remarkable progress, Ghanaians have raised concerns and issued warnings to Funny Face regarding the potential reconciliation with his ex-wife. They point to the immense emotional turmoil Funny Face endured during their separation, cautioning him against exposing himself to similar hardships once again.

As news of Vanessa Nicole's expressed desire for reconciliation spread like wildfire, social media erupted with mixed reactions. A few positive folks celebrated the possibility of a reunion, expressing hope that the couple could rebuild their relationship on a stronger foundation.

However, sceptics and critics, who were the majority, urged Funny Face to be cautious, advising him not to forget the emotional anguish he endured when they parted ways.

Social media reactions to Vanessa Nicole and Funny Face saga

I_Am_Winter said:

Funny face if you see this, please don’t go back. Take care of the kids but don’t go back to her

Sani__UtD wrote:

She wants to finish him kwatakwata

efo_phil commented:

Funny for wise up coz he nearly went mad and recovered from depression all coz of this woman. He for use ein head and not his eyes

How the Funny Face saga all began

In an interview with Kwaku Manu, Vanessa disclosed that she had become more mature and would not hesitate to reunite with Funny Face if given a chance.

She acknowledged her own contribution to the troubles that led to their breakup. The couple, who share three children, had experienced a tumultuous relationship prior to their separation.

