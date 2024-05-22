Celebrity couple Medikal and Fella Makafui acquired a plush mansion around East Legon in 2021, just a little over a year after their wedding

The house featured a swimming pool which had been customised with the name of their daughter, Island Frimpong

As the couple battles divorce, the owner of their home has become a topic for discussion, and a video of the house is recirculating

Actress Fella Makafui and her rapper husband, Medikal, added an East Legon home to their list of assets barely two years after marriage.

The star couple took possession of the new plush mansion and reportedly moved in as their main house in November 2021.

The first video of the house sighted by YEN.com.gh showed it as a single-storey building, mainly painted white.

Medikal and Fella Makafui's East legon house Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

The video, first shared on Fella Makafui's Instagram stories, showed the house has a swimming pool.

The pool has been customised to match the couple's daughter's name, Island Frimpong, who will be four in August.

In an inscription on one of Fella's videos, she indicated the house was virtually built for Island and was thankful that Project Island had been completed.

It took only a few months

When the couple unveiled the building, it was revealed that it had not taken Fella and Medikal long to put it up.

It will be recalled that the couple first hinted at this new building in January 2021 when they shared videos from the site.

At the time of those videos, the husband and wife had visited the project site to inspect the work progress.

The videos showed parts of the building and swimming pool were still under construction.

Watch the video of the completed house below:

Has Fella Makafui packed out Medikal's house?

Meanwhile, Medikal and Fella Makafui have confirmed the end of their marriage and are awaiting official dissolution.

Amid the saga, a video has popped up indicating that one of them was parking out of their East Legon house, which has been a subject of contention.

The video has sparked reactions from social media users who have concluded that Fella has moved out of the house.

