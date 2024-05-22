Celebrity husband and wife Medikal and Fella Makafui have confirmed the end of their marriage and are awaiting official dissolution

Amid the saga, a video has popped up indicating that one of them was parking out of their East Legon house, which has been a subject of contention

The video has sparked reactions from social media users who have concluded that Fella has moved out of the house

The controversy surrounding Fella Makafui and Medikal's marriage continues to top social media trends.

The couple recently confirmed in separate statements that the four-year-old marriage was over and was waiting to be officially dissolved.

Following the confirmation, a video suggested that one of them had moved out of their East Legon home.

In the video sighted on Instagram by YEN.com.gh, a big KIA truck is spotted in front of the couple's residence.

There was commentary in the background claiming that Fella Makafui was parking out because Medikal had sacked her.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to video to loading truck at Medikal and Fella's house

While the video did not show much apart from the car standing at the gate of the house, many social media users believed the commentary

officialdavidnyarko said:

Funny ! She’s only packing out so the court can officially give her the keys to the house. She’s now going to fight for the house

able_god_of_muba said:

Efie wura antu a kramo b3 tu

vanes_africa said:

make everybody commot for the house n leave Medikal to rebuild his life

elevating_king_ said:

Make one guy for corner dey deceive her first she go regret her actions later

catherine.muthamia said:

Na this small truck what at all can it carry … maybe just a couch

Medikal expresses regret about some decisions in his marriage

Meanwhile, Medikal has revealed one of the biggest mistakes he made during his marriage to Fella Makafui.

The rapper revealed he made some decisions out of pure love without thinking about the consequences.

Some social media users have commented on Medikal's heartwrenching video trending on X.

