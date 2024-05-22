Fella Makafui and Medikal's marital issues continue to linger as they gear up for a possible divorce

Amid the saga, Fella has reportedly moved out of their matrimonial home at East Legon

A video and details of the actress' move have sparked mixed reactions from online folks

Actress Precious Fella Makafui has reportedly moved out of her matrimonial home amid her marital troubles with her husband, Medikal.

The couple recently confirmed in separate statements that the four-year-old marriage was over and was waiting to be officially dissolved.

Following the confirmation, a video emerged online, suggesting one had moved out of their East Legon home.

It turns out Fella Makafui was the one who had left their matrimonial home. She reportedly moved out on Saturday, May 18, 2024, to avoid tensions escalating.

According to blogger Thosecalledcelebs, contrary to social media commentary, Fella Makafui had not been thrown out.

The actress, she said, had considered suggestions by the general public that she should think about her well-being and life. Thus, she has rented an apartment and moved out to calm tensions.

Mixed reactions greet Fella Makafui moving out of Medikal's house

The move by Fella has triggered different opinions on social media.

amoacheampomaaernestina said:

I doff my hat for her She’s matured and strong

deedesbeautybar said:

Welcome to Ghana where people are always in a hurry to judge a one sided story. At least, this will help her sanity. Better days ahead.

dwamenaa said:

She has decided to stay quiet through it all and that’s very good. May she find peace at her new home. Now that boy should keep quiet and let us all breath na ɛnyɛ ɔno nkoa na w’anya broken heart

akua_rossy said:

I thought they both said they have 7 houses eei social media

kuu_euq said:

So she doesn’t have her own house that she will go there to clear her mind

Video of Medikal and Fella Makafui's mansion

Meanwhile, Medikal and Fella Makafui acquired a plush mansion around East Legon in 2021, just over a year after their wedding.

The house featured a swimming pool which had been customised with the name of their daughter, Island Frimpong.

As the couple battles divorce, the owner of their home has become a topic for discussion, and a video of the house is recirculating.

