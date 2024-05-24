An old photo of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, in his prime days, has popped up on social media

The Asantehene, who looked very handsome in the photo, wore a nice suit and also had a thick afro on his head

Social media has been abuzz with comments following the release of the old photo of the Asantehene

An intriguing photograph of the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II in his youthful days, has surfaced online.

The revered King looked very handsome in the photo, which has since gone viral.

Photos of young and old Asantehene Image Credit: @The Asante Nation/Opemsuo Radio

Source: Facebook

The photo shared by @The Asante Nation captured Otumfuo wearing a lovely suit and a beautiful smile.

He also had a thick afro, which caught the admiration of many, on his head. Otumfuo also had a beard and moustache, which probably was the centre of attraction for many ladies in those days.

Asantehene looks no different from his youthful days

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's handsomeness has remained unchanged over the years. He has maintained his charm and still looks great even in his old age.

See photo below:

Netizens admire Otumfuo as old photo of him pops up

Netizens who saw the photo were delighted. Many took to the comment section to praise young Otumfuo's elegance and charm.

@Nsiah Asiedu Frank wrote:

"God bless the King! Born to reign."

@Owura Yaw wrote:

"Grown with wisdom and knowledge to rule. God bless the King, and may His kingdom reign forever!!"

@Yakubu Jam wrote:

"Great! God makes the King!"

@Ebenezer Addo Ansong wrote:

"Long live Our King. Our Almighty God will Keep You Amen."

@Akosua Melanin wrote:

"Ohene kɛseɛ."

@Barista Roland Osei Bonsu II wrote:

"The king of Ghana."

@Nana Kwaku Asiedu wrote:

"Was really groomed."

@Kelly Abraham wrote:

"Very handsome Asante king. Now the Lord is his baba. Menso menyinii abɛto. Hmmmm."

@James Attah Frimpong wrote:

"His Royal majesty."

@Obeng George Benjamin wrote:

"Piaaw! But the King resemble some pastor bi o, Eastwood Anaba anaa?"

@Nana Kwasi Preko wrote:

"Hahaha.... Hair days ampa."

Effigy of Otumfuo creates confusion due to its striking resemblance to real human

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that the effigy of the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu III has gone viral on social media.

The Asantehene who was at the museum was impressed with the beautiful sculpture.

Many people who reacted to the sculpture commended the sculptor for the lovely artwork.

Source: YEN.com.gh