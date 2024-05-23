Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Hamilton has shared a video of an encounter she had with the Vice President, Dr Bawumia, and the NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman, Chairman Wontumi

The gospel musician in the video was very delighted to meet the two; however, she felt quite embarrassed since she was in a pair of flip-flops

Netizens who saw the viral video expressed mixed reactions, as some laughed over the matter while others were equally disappointed

Renowned gospel musician Diana Hamilton has caused a stir online after a video of an impromptu encounter with Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia popped up.

In the trending video, Diana indicated that she bumped into the Vice President, who was in the company of the Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi and decided to pay homage.

Diana Hamilton meets Dr Bawumia and Chairman Wontumi Image Source: Diana Hamilton_/Instagram

The duo warmly received her; however, Diana felt a bit embarrassed as she was clad in a simple outfit and a pair of flip-flops popularly known as Chalewote.

"Imagine meeting the Vice President and Chairman Wontumi wearing flip-flops. Oh God I should have worn my bronya dress today. Thank you, Sirs, for your warm reception," she wrote under the post.

The video has since gone viral, garnering over 20,000 views, 20,400 likes, and 131 comments.

Watch video below:

Netizens react

Netizens who thronged the comment section expressed mixed reactions to the video.

@Young Demista wrote:

"Wofira ntoma pa a, wonnhyia w'ase." This is still the doing of the Lord."

@Portia Akua Achiaa wrote:

"This is the real meaning of #wofura ntoma pa wonhyia w’ase.”

@philipnkum wrote:

"Vice President dey smile body guard dey frown . Hmm this world is funny."

@AWOJULY SHOES wrote:

"The twist....i paused to watch the video because of your dress...it looks so pretty and easy on you..."

@Miz Bernice wrote:

"Awww don't worry Mum when Grace is at work your appearance doesn't count."

@Maamepokuaa wrote:

"Protocol breaker."

@Obiri-Yeboah wrote:

"It’s makes the surprise even more exciting."

