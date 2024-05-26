Ghanaian actor James Gardiner has asked his fans and friends to pray for him after opening up about his depression

James Gardiner disclosed that he is not happy, although he has a loving family and a handsome son

TV3 presenter James Gardiner and other celebrities have commented on James Gardiner's post

Award-winning Ghanaian actor James Gardiner has opened up about his depression in a lengthy Instagram post on his birthday.

The father-of-one revealed how his first car rental business collapsed during the COVID-19 era and how he managed to reinvest in a nightclub, hoping to make him happy.

James Gardiner recounted how his colleagues and stakeholders have failed to support all his business ventures.

Looking classy in a stylish two-piece and braided hairstyle, James Gardiner shared this post on Instagram;

I was going to keep it simple but I’ve got a lot on my mind! I just feel I need to vent out! I need to talk to someone, anyone! My heart is heavy! It’s my birthday but I don’t know what I’m celebrating! I’ve cried my eyes out this morning.

I’m just a young man trying to be successful in this life! Take care of my son and my responsibilities. I’m not in competition with anyone! Anyone who knows me, knows how pure and genuine I am! That’s how my mom raised me. In 2018 I managed to start a car rental company. Things were good until Covid hit. Then business dipped for like 2 yrs.

Sold the cars and decided to invest in a night club in Ghana hoping to strike gold once again. But things didn’t work out as it should, or maybe not just yet! Friends and family didn’t support much. The ones who did, did! Yes I’m working and doing what I love ……. Acting! But I’m just not happy! I feel empty tbh. Like is all of this worth it? Is there a module?

A lot of ‘what ifs’ and questions but I’m still a happy soul! I still have the most valuable thing, Life! Don’t get me wrong, I’m still thankful! I’ve said my prayers this morning. I thank God for another chapter. I’ve ignored all calls this morning. So If you’re seeing this post, it’s not intentional. I just need some time to myself so bear with me! ❤️

I don’t take failure lightly but I try my best not to show it! This might be a whole lot of ‘nothings’ lol but hey at least I got it out of my chest! Just know that Men go through a lot too and we usually barely have people to run to!

So thank you for hearing me out lol …….. Just say a prayer for me! I’m gonna keep my head high and continue to figure it out! I know I’m stubborn and imperfect! But together we are here now! Happy birthday to us …… Love you guys! ❤️

James Gardiner shows off his dance moves

Ghanaian style influencer James Gardiner looked dapper in a suit and signature hairstyle while entertaining his fans with his impressive dance moves.

Watch the video below;

TV3 presenter Berla Mundi has commented on James Gardiner's post

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Berlamundi stated:

I’m just reading the entire post and my heart is heavy . First of all, happy birthday James. We all love you and I wanted to state that first.

Jessicalarny stated:

Aseeeey happy birthday. More life. You’re blessed ❤

Vicamichaels stated:

Happy birthday champ. God bless you more today and always ⭐️

Asoebiafrica stated:

You are Special Jay! It’s how you still spread so much joy and positivity with everything you’ve been through! We love you, we see you, we will support you, we appreciate you ❤️

Nicoletteamaeshi stated:

Happy birthday dearest James, first never forget who you are - you are a star.

