Medikal Says He Is The Best Rapper In Ghana Whether He Wins TGMA Or Not: "In Your Dreams"
- Ghanaian artist Medikal has caused a stir after claiming that he is the best rapper in Ghana
- He made this known in an interview with media mogul Bola Ray on the Starr Chat radio show
- Some social media users have commented after watching the video as Medikal brags about being the best rapper in Ghana
Ghanaian musician Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly called Medikal, has boldly revealed in an interview with media personality Bola Ray that he is the best rapper in Ghana.
The 30-year-old added that Ghanaians know he is the best rapper in Ghana, and he doesn't need Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) plaque to confirm it, but winning the award for best rapper this year would be a great feeling.
Medikal expressed his disappointment for not winning any awards as a rookie, even though he was nominated in seven categories during his first year.
Medikal causes confusion as he chooses Asamoah Gyan over Messi as his greatest footballer of all time
I don’t know about other categories, but I know I have been nominated for the Best Rapper award. VGMA has been nominated for several awards over the years but you know the rest.
I was sad that I didn’t win any awards. VGMA people are wicked. That was my first year and I got seven nominations including artiste of the year and they didn’t give me even one award.
For this year, whether I win or I don’t win, I am the best rapper in Ghana. It is not the plaque that will certify it. If they don’t give it to me they don’t try.
TGMA should give me the awards for every catery that have nominated me because I deserved it.
Watch the video below;
Medikal Talks about his relationship with Fella Makafui
Ghanaian musician Medikal revealed details about his relationship with YOLO star Fella Makafui after their divorce.
Watch the video below;
Some social media users have reacted to Medikal's video talking about the best rapper in Ghana
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
Harrisonsolomon stated:
In your dreams. U best rapper
kenzykay9_ stated:
In his opinion ❤️
maxopp1981 stated:
Ohh broken heart nuooo!!
mc_manuel.amoah stated:
Na where from eazzy
Odkvrsthewrld stated:
Does he know Omar sterling
_officerkay stated:
I knew he would say Kuami Eugene
Promzyl stated:
He chop Eazzy so he go choose her …
Bhimbhoclaht stated:
Bruh is using broken heart to spits anyhow
citi.godd stated:
Ebi fella kulati
kwamiosei27 stated:
kwasia
@Marykorkor91365 stated:
Look at this guy ?
@IamEdenMAYA
Hallucinating?
@ghfacts_
You’re the best at what you do, globally.
