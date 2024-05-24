Ghanaian artist Medikal has caused a stir after claiming that he is the best rapper in Ghana

He made this known in an interview with media mogul Bola Ray on the Starr Chat radio show

Some social media users have commented after watching the video as Medikal brags about being the best rapper in Ghana

Ghanaian musician Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly called Medikal, has boldly revealed in an interview with media personality Bola Ray that he is the best rapper in Ghana.

The 30-year-old added that Ghanaians know he is the best rapper in Ghana, and he doesn't need Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) plaque to confirm it, but winning the award for best rapper this year would be a great feeling.

Medikal and Sarkodie rock black outfits. Photo credits: @sarkodie @medikal.

Medikal expressed his disappointment for not winning any awards as a rookie, even though he was nominated in seven categories during his first year.

I don’t know about other categories, but I know I have been nominated for the Best Rapper award. VGMA has been nominated for several awards over the years but you know the rest.

I was sad that I didn’t win any awards. VGMA people are wicked. That was my first year and I got seven nominations including artiste of the year and they didn’t give me even one award.

For this year, whether I win or I don’t win, I am the best rapper in Ghana. It is not the plaque that will certify it. If they don’t give it to me they don’t try.

TGMA should give me the awards for every catery that have nominated me because I deserved it.

Watch the video below;

Medikal Talks about his relationship with Fella Makafui

Ghanaian musician Medikal revealed details about his relationship with YOLO star Fella Makafui after their divorce.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have reacted to Medikal's video talking about the best rapper in Ghana

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Harrisonsolomon stated:

In your dreams. U best rapper

kenzykay9_ stated:

In his opinion ❤️

maxopp1981 stated:

Ohh broken heart nuooo!!

mc_manuel.amoah stated:

Na where from eazzy

Odkvrsthewrld stated:

Does he know Omar sterling

_officerkay stated:

I knew he would say Kuami Eugene

Promzyl stated:

He chop Eazzy so he go choose her …

Bhimbhoclaht stated:

Bruh is using broken heart to spits anyhow

citi.godd stated:

Ebi fella kulati

kwamiosei27 stated:

kwasia

@Marykorkor91365 stated:

Look at this guy ?

@IamEdenMAYA

Hallucinating?

@ghfacts_

You’re the best at what you do, globally.

Medikal Talks About His Passion For Football: “Asamoah Is My Greatest Footballer Of All Time”

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Medikal, who declared that Asamoah Gyan, the former captain of the Black Stars, is his all-time favourite player.

The reason Medikal went with Asamoah Gyan instead of Messi, Ronaldo, Adebayor, and other options was addressed.

Some people have voiced their opinions about Bola Ray's popular Starr FM interview on social media.

