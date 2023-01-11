James Gardiner, the winner of the Most Stylish Male Celeb award at the YEN Entertainment Awards 2023 praised YEN during an interview

The handsome actor was in awe at the hard work YEN.com.gh has put in since its inception in 2015

The actor mentioned that it was not easy staying relevant in the entertainment industry and thanked YEN for recognizing him

Popular Ghanaian actor, James Gardiner, was awarded Most Stylish Male Celebrity at the just-ended YEN Entertainment Awards 2023.

Photo Source: jamesgarninergh

Source: Instagram

The handsome actor stunned Ghanaians with his handsome looks and impeccable fashion style. James Gardiner won ahead of Cheddar, KOD, Osebo, and Toosweet Annan.

The category was a tight one but the fans chose James Gardiner. YEN.com.gh reached out to Gardiner and presented him with the award.

The excited actor was impressed by the work YEN.com.gh had put in over the years and recognized how difficult it was to consistently create engaging content and stay relevant in the entertainment business.

YEN is doing amazing. It is not easy staying relevant in the entertainment industry and I am happy to be on top of your stuff and making things happen.

James Gardiner Recognizes His Fans

The fans that voted for James Gardiner also got their fair share of praise as the actor thanked them for voting for him and helping him win the prestigious award.

Shout out to all my fans and thank you for voting. and making it happen. It is not easy putting style together. All of us who were in the category are already winners because I know my people. They do not sleep they always make it happen. Gardiner told YEN.com,gh

Source: YEN.com.gh