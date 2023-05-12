Ghanaian fashion critic Charlie Dior has lashed out at some top celebrities for disappointing their fans at the 2023 VGMA

The fashionista commented on the looks of some male stars including James Gardiner who rocked a white shirt and black jacket at the red carpet event

Some social media users have complimented James Gardiner's simple look after posting the photos on his Instagram page

Ghanaian fashion critic Charlie Dior has commented on various celebrity styles at the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) ceremony.

In one of the trending videos, he lashed out at Ghanaian actor James Gardiner, one of the three hosts of the biggest music awards event in Ghana, for dressing like a server or waiter.

In a TikTok video which has gone viral, Charlie Dior stated:

This makes me angry, this makes me mad. Because James Gardiner thinks he is cute, he doesn’t have to try. As soon as I saw this outfit, I was like what is going on? Is he part of the Menscook?

This is how they dress when they are serving people food. Maybe, he was there to serve people food because I don’t understand how you can look like a server. The only thing missing is the tray of food. It reminds me of Kunfu Panda. Worst dressed celebrity.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaian media personality Chrystal Kwame-Aryee has reacted to James Gardiner's Instagram post

Many social media users including media personality, Chrystal Kwame-Aryee have commented on James Gardiner's dapper look at the 2023 VGMA.

chrystalkaryee stated:

Oh, shoot! You look amazing! You did amazingly well tonight! James without the games!!!

caroline4real stated:

Mr Amazing!

majidmichelmm stated:

Clean as a whistle.

gloriaosarfo stated:

Oh, this is AMAZING❤

mavisfrimpong2 stated:

Eiii James picture mu slay l grew up watching ur movies, and l said to me l will marry this guy, but he belongs to someone else, so just give me ur brother, period.

princenelsonenwerem stated:

It’s the braids for me.

Yvonne Okoro stated:

American gangster

she_love_jesus_christ stated:

You too, why are you handsome like that?? You too tempt Osofo Maame ?? I cover my eyes with the blood of Jesus.

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about several social media users who have cited Onua TV/FM presenters Nana Ama McBrown and Felicia Osei as examples of celebrities who underwhelmed their fans with their appearances at the 2023 VGMA.

Ghanaian TikToker Felicia Osei suffered a significant wardrobe malfunction at the star-studded event over the weekend.

Gospel musician Ceccy Twum dressed casually to one of Ghana's most significant music award events.

