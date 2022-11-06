Ghanaian actor and style influencer James Gardiner is the male celebrity to follow for smart casual styling pro tips

The award-winning actor is among the male stars who know how to accessorize with trendy sunglasses and jewelry

James Gardiner has been nominated for the YEN Entertainment Awards for Most Stylish Male Celeb in the category with Osebo The Zara Man, Cheddar, KOD, and TooSweet Annan

Ghanaian actor and style influencer James Gardiner is one of the fashionable actors of 2022. The award-winning actor turned heads at every red carpet-event this year. He was also among the style influencers who managed to set new trends with their everyday looks.

Ghanaian actor James Gardiner looks dashing in this collage. source: @jamesgardiner

YEN.com.gh shares five photos of James Gardiner in stylish outfits for your style inspiration.

1. James Gardiner looks stylish in an African print ensemble

One of Ghana's celebrated male designers Abrantie The Gentleman designed this tailored-made jacket and perfect-fit trousers. The top fashion influencer James Gardiner rocked it beautifully in this photo.

Award-winning actor James Gardiner took this picture on a movie set. He looked dapper in the braided hairstyle and sunglasses. James Gardiner wore a two-piece which he styled with white sneakers.

3. James Gardiner looks classy in leather pants

Some Ghanaian male celebrities love retro style and James Gardiner has become a fan of it. He looked dashing in this stylish photo that can be used for a magazine cover.

4. James Gardiner gives us positive vibes in a floral shirt

The tall and handsome actor flaunts some skin as he left his shirt unbuttoned in this photo. He wore vibrant hue trousers to match the floral shirt. The king of classy sunglasses wore a different one and native sandals to complete his looks.

5. James Gardiner looks smart in long sleeve shirt

Award-winning actor James Gardiner gave corporate a unique style inspiration with this look. He wore a beautiful print shirt styled with matching trousers and brown shoes.

We are totally loving his new hairstyle and sunglasses for this photoshoot.

