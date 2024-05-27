Okay FM presenter Abeiku Santana is a proud father as his daughter marked her birthday

Ghanaian broadcaster Abeiku Santana, known in private life as Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey, has shown off one of his daughters in new photos.

The Okay FM presenter's daughter, Precious Riley Aggrey, turned a year older on Monday, May 27, 2024.

In celebration of Pricness' birthday, Abeiku Santana shared photos of the young lady on his Instagram page.

The photos showed Precious in two poses. One had her dressed in all-black and standing for a selfie. The other showed the birthday girl seated in a car with her seatbelt.

Sharing the photos, Abeiku Santana, who recently bagged his second Master's degree, expressed joy at his daughter's progress in her studies and prayed for blessings for her.

Happy Birthday to my amazing daughter Precious Riley Aggrey ! ❤️ It fills me with joy to see you excel in your studies. Your support at home and your energetic spirit is always awesome. You bring so much light and happiness at home and I am proud of you for the incredible person you are becoming. Keep reaching for the stars ✨ Presh ❤️. I have no doubt that your future holds great things. God shower blessings & favor upon your life today and always! Enjoy your special day! With all my love, Proud Dad !

Abeiku Santana's followers react to his daughter's photos

The photos shared by Abeiku Santana have got his followers to join in celebrating the young lady's birthday.

oobedhopes_ said:

Tagging her would have been the beautiful thing ever sir. Happy birthday to my future wife..still talking to daddy, will come for you soon boo boo.❤️

gaiseyeliz900 said:

Happy glorious birthday Precious You are blessed and highly favoured ❤ Shine on beautiful

papabillsgh said:

Happy happy birthday Precious Aggrey ❤️

hannahmborah said:

Happy birthday

sindi_makhathide said:

Happy birthday baby girl ❤️

b_ryt_4eva said:

Daddy pls where is her handle..? We want to be her friend …

