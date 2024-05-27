Patapaa's ex-wife, Liha Miller, shared some photos on her Instagram page flaunting her current boyfriend

The German lady and Patapaa got married in 2021, but the marriage was short-lived, as the pair reportedly separated in 2022

In the photos shared by Lila, she could be seen getting cosy with her new flame as they held each other tight and kissed

Liha Miller, the ex-wife of Ghanaian musician Patapaa, flaunted a handsome young gentleman she got comfy with. The German lady shared some cosy photos with her current boyfriend, sparking interest among her followers.

Liha Miller and Patapaa tied the knot in 2021, making headlines with their unique love story. However, their marital bliss was short-lived, as the couple reportedly separated in 2022. The reasons for their separation remain unknown, but there have been various theories regarding the cause over the years.

Since the separation, Liha has been all over social media, shooting skits in Ghana and Nigeria with various stars. The recent photos suggest that the beautiful lady has moved on and found love again. In the shared photos, Liha and her new flame could be seen holding each other tight and sharing a passionate kiss. The couple seemed to be in a happy space, enjoying each other's company.

Patapaa's ex gets many talking

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

