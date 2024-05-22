Arsenal Coach Mikel Arteta was elated to meet the family of his player Thomas Partey after their final game of the 2023/2024 season at the Emirates Stadium

A lovely video of Mr Arteta playing with Partey's son on the pitch melted the hearts of many football lovers and Ghanaians

Many people talked about the loving video, while others who are Gunners spoke about coming back stronger in the Premier League after almost securing it

Arsenal Coach Mikel Arteta met the baby girl of Ghanaian professional footballer Thomas Partey and his partner Janine Mackson at Arsenal's final game for the season at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal Coach met Thomas Partey's family

A lovely video of Mikel Arteta meeting Thomas Partey's family after Arsenal's 2-1 win over Everton has warmed many hearts online.

The game, played at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, May 19, 2024, was the final game of the 2023/2024 season. Unfortunately, the Gunners could not secure the Premiere League title after their final match.

The team ended the season with 89 points while Manchester City secured 91 points making them the title holders and history setters for winning the title four times in a row.

After the match, one video that has since gone viral shows Arsenal defensive midfielder Thomas Partey's coach meeting his family.

In the video, the coach was excited to meet the Black Stars player's recently birthed daughter as he played with her while they were all on the pitch with the other players and their families.

Below are lovely scenes from the Emirates Stadium of Arsenal's final game for the season.

Reactions to the photos and videos

Many people in the comment section talked about being proud Gunners and hopeful they would win the Premier League next season. Others also talked about how elated Mikel Arteta was to meet Thomas Partey's family.

Below are the reactions from football lovers to the videos and pictures:

