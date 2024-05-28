Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo has mesmerised her fans as she slays in a blond hairstyle for her birthday shoot

The food entrepreneur and her pretty second daughter are celebrating their birthday today

Some social media users have commented on Beverly Afaglo and her daughter's stunning photos

Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo and her daughter are celebrating their birthday with beautiful photos on Instagram.

The gorgeous celebrity mom and gorgeous daughter wore stylish outfits and elegant outfits for their viral birthday shoot.

Beverly Afaglo and her second daughter rock stunning dresses. Photo credit: @beverlyafaglo.

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian actress and serial entrepreneur Beverly Afaglo left nothing to the imagination as she rocked a red turtleneck skintight dress.

The hardworking wife of Ghanaian musician Choirmaster wore a frontal lace blond hairstyle, heavy makeup, and bold red lipstick.

Check out the photo below:

Beverly Afaglo's slays in a white dress

Beverly Afaglo turned heads with her white tulle dress and expensive white shoes for her birthday shoot.

Baby Kora wore elegant African braids with beautiful accessories to complete her look.

Check out the photo below:

Some social media users have commented on Beverly Afaglo and her daughter's birthday photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Judithocran stated:

How I wish I could also give birth on my birthday ; it’s so cute

frimpomaa_32 stated:

God bless u little 1 everything positive

Opheliaophe stated:

Happy birthday kora

loy_cuisine stated:

Happy birthday, princess

kekeli_akosua stated:

Happy bday dear

phranca_blay_andoh stated:

Happy birthday, dearest ❤️

roy_kiddyrocks stated:

Happy blessed birthday, our beautiful Kora. We are blessed to have you, darling

Lizmens stated:

Happy birthday, Princess ❤️

Maaafiabeatrice stated:

Happy birthday to mommy and daughter❤️❤️❤️❤️ have a blessed, full day.

Beverly Afaglo: Actress And Beautiful Wife Of Choirmaster Shares Stylish Vacation Photos

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote Beverly Afaglo, who travelled to Virginia to unwind and rest.

The multi-award winner has established high standards for herself with her vacation attire, which includes her elegant sneakers and luggage.

Beverly Aflaglo is married to Choirmaster, a Ghanaian artiste who led the former hip-hop trio Praye before going solo.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh