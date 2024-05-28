Beverly Afaglo And Her Pretty Daughter Slay In Beautiful Outfits For Their Birthday Photoshoot
- Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo has mesmerised her fans as she slays in a blond hairstyle for her birthday shoot
- The food entrepreneur and her pretty second daughter are celebrating their birthday today
- Some social media users have commented on Beverly Afaglo and her daughter's stunning photos
Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo and her daughter are celebrating their birthday with beautiful photos on Instagram.
The gorgeous celebrity mom and gorgeous daughter wore stylish outfits and elegant outfits for their viral birthday shoot.
Ghanaian actress and serial entrepreneur Beverly Afaglo left nothing to the imagination as she rocked a red turtleneck skintight dress.
The hardworking wife of Ghanaian musician Choirmaster wore a frontal lace blond hairstyle, heavy makeup, and bold red lipstick.
Check out the photo below:
Beverly Afaglo's slays in a white dress
Beverly Afaglo turned heads with her white tulle dress and expensive white shoes for her birthday shoot.
Baby Kora wore elegant African braids with beautiful accessories to complete her look.
Check out the photo below:
Some social media users have commented on Beverly Afaglo and her daughter's birthday photos
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
Judithocran stated:
How I wish I could also give birth on my birthday ; it’s so cute
frimpomaa_32 stated:
God bless u little 1 everything positive
Opheliaophe stated:
Happy birthday kora
loy_cuisine stated:
Happy birthday, princess
kekeli_akosua stated:
Happy bday dear
phranca_blay_andoh stated:
Happy birthday, dearest ❤️
roy_kiddyrocks stated:
Happy blessed birthday, our beautiful Kora. We are blessed to have you, darling
Lizmens stated:
Happy birthday, Princess ❤️
Maaafiabeatrice stated:
Happy birthday to mommy and daughter❤️❤️❤️❤️ have a blessed, full day.
