McBrown, on her 46th birthday, visited Bekwai with her two adorable daughters, Baby Maxin and Adepa

The actress was in town to make some charitable donations to the Berkwai Hospital and contribute her quota to the community

Many Ghanaians wished her a happy birthday and praised her for giving back to the people of Berkwai

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Ghanaian actress McBrown celebrated her 46th birthday in a heartwarming way by visiting Bekwai, accompanied by her two adorable daughters, Baby Maxin and Adepa.

Ghanaian Actress McBrown Photo Source: iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

The renowned actress embarked on a special trip to Bekwai with the intention of spreading goodwill and making a positive impact on the community.

During her visit, McBrown took the opportunity to extend her generosity by making charitable donations to the Bekwai Hospital. Her contributions are aimed at supporting the hospital's efforts to provide quality healthcare services to the local residents.

McBrown's visit to Bekwai was met with warm appreciation from the local population. Many Ghanaians took to social media to send their heartfelt birthday wishes to the actress and commend her for her selfless actions. The actress's decision to celebrate her special day by contributing to the betterment of the community further solidified her reputation as a beloved public figure who uses her influence for the greater good.

The people of Bekwai were elated by McBrown's presence and her willingness to engage with the community. In videos that surfaced online, people followed the actress around as he walked around with her daughters Baby Maxin and Adepa.

McBrown warms hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

nana_amankwah_kodom said:

Thank you for extending this gesture to my to my hometown

liz_mens commented:

God bless her with long life and good health

efia_sikan reacted:

May the Lord God bless you for your good heart ❤️

McBrown celebrates with her daughter

In another story, Nana Ama McBrown turned 46 on August 15, 2023, and celebrated the day with her daughter Baby Maxin.

In a cute video she shared online, the Ghanaian actress rocked an all-white outfit as she and Maxin cut a cake.

The beautiful actress was all smiles throughout the footage, warming the hearts of social media users.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh