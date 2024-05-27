Nana Aba Anamoah is trending online after a video of her benevolent act towards a coconut seller went viral

This comes after she announced that the coconut seller had gained admission to IPMC

Many people who commented on the video showered praises on Nana Aba for sponsoring her boy

Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has earned the admiration of many after a video of her benevolence went viral.

This comes after she announced that Enoch, one of the coconut sellers she recently befriended, has gained admission into a tertiary institution.

In a post on X, Nana Aba revealed that the 21-year-old had been given admission to study at IPMC Ghana.

The video showed Nana Aba picking the boy up from home, taking him to an IPMC satellite campus, and registering him for a degree programme.

After the registration, the boy, overcome with emotion at the time, thanked Nana Aba for putting him through school and pledged not to disappoint her.

Nana Aba, on her part, also thanked IPMC for giving admission to the young man at a discounted price.

This happened after she bumped into the selling coconuts and stopped to interact with them.

Ghanaians commend Nana Aba

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in 8000 views and 170 comments.

@gyaewas3m reacted:

Thank you Nana You're doing great

@Ishuzeimah commented:

Thank you and congratulations to Enoch

@niimoilai wrote:

I’m one of your sincere followers and admirers. Please I’m in my final year and need some support to clear my tuition bills. At least I would be more than grateful if you can sort me something small to clear my debts so that I pay the rest. Thank you Nana

@NyhiraPapa indicated:

On behalf of this gentleman, I wanna say Thank You!

@AbrAnte3_FoXy added:

God bless you Nana, this a life changing opportunity for him

GNPC gives scholarships to brilliant student

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) has sponsored Stephen Koomson, the brilliant boy who, due to financial challenges, resorted to illegal mining instead of furthering his education.

The GNPC said that Stephen had been offered a full educational scholarship to study Law at the University of Ghana.

Executive Director of the GNPC Foundation, Dr Dominic Eduah, described Stephen’s situation as an “unfortunate situation deserving immediate attention".

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh