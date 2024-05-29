Abraham Attah, in a photo he shared on his Instagram, went shirtless and flaunted his body

The actor flaunted his abs and muscles, showing his 6-pack tummy and well-built arms

The photo has sparked interest in his gym routine and whether he is working out for a new movie role

Ghanaian actor Abraham Attah, who rose to fame after his breakout role in the critically acclaimed film Beast of No Nation, has set social media ablaze with a new photo again.

The US-based actor recently shared a shirtless photo showing his well-toned and muscular body.

In the photo, the Tufts University student was wearing grey-coloured sweatpants while holding his black t-shirt in his right hand.

The rasta-haired Attah held an iPhone in his left hand and seemed fixated on taking a selfie.

One visible feature was his well-cut-out abs and muscles. A line ran down his navel, nicely dividing his chest into the left and right sides, while his stomach area had subdivisions (usually called a six-pack).

Sharing the photo, the actor labelled himself as truthful, saying:

The last time I saw the truth. I saw my reflection

Abraham Attah's muscles impress fans

After stumbling on the actor's photo, many of his followers were impressed by his looks. Attah was taking his gym sessions seriously for most of them, and maybe he is working out for a new role.

princejyesi said:

Do you live at the gym bro?

_fawaaaz said:

You Dey chew the gym?

jodey_flvck said:

You building for a role bro ??? Miles Morales i guess LOL

papa_dougie22 said:

Any movies loading with these muscles?

athitudede.guy said:

So when is your next movie. Because its been a while now since we saw you on screens.

Kumawood actor Isaac Amoako also flaunted his body

Similarly, a recent video of Kumawood actor Issac Amoako has caused a stir on social media.

The actor, who had undergone a massive body transformation, expressed delight over how he now looks.

He also dispelled rumours trying to insinuate that he had slimmed down because he was not getting good food in the US.

