Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif caused a frenzy on social media when he posted a group picture of himself with his other classmates in primary school

He posted that picture together with a current picture of himself abroad slaying in a stylish outfit

The pictures got many people admiring his growth over the years and how far he had come in life

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about YEN.com.gh. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Celebrated Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif shared a picture of himself in primary school on social media, which generated massive reactions from Ghanaians.

Black Sherif in photos. Image Credit: @blacksherif_ and Getty Images

Source: Instagram

Black Sherif dropped a picture from primary school

Black Sherif took to his X account to share a throwback picture of him in primary school and compare it to how he looks currently.

The post on X sought to evaluate the January 9th crooner's growth over the years and get many people to appreciate how far he had come.

The old picture showed him posing in front of a school block with his classmates, class teacher, and assistant.

In the caption of the post, he wrote:

IRON BOY — neva spoil.

However, many other fans wondered whether Iron Boy was the name of the next album or a new song.

Below are the pictures Black Sherif shared on his X account.

Reactions to the primary school picture of Black Sherif

Below are the reactions of Ghanaians regarding Black Sherif's primary school group picture:

@the_marcoli_boy said:

Dbee, see your sneaker, bag and watch that time but you lie boys you dey hung for streets eii KK Rasta

@dawgdeyfool said:

You get the vibe since

@drop_last said:

Way back na you be dull baby but now a street gangster

@ThoughtPillow said:

So the next song is Iron Boy

@eygyimah said:

KK please Simmer Down!

Sarkodie, Blacko, Ghanaian artistes missed out on 2024 BET nominations, people react

YEN.com.gh reported that BET Awards, a prestigious American awards show, released the list of nominations for the various categories, and no Ghanaian musician made the list.

Several Nigerian and South African musicians, as well as other diaspora African musicians, dominated the list.

Ghanaians have taken to social media to express their frustrations at the news.

Ghanaian entertainment pundit, Chris Tsormanah, highlighted the plausible reasons no Ghanaian musician was nominated for the 2024 BET Awards.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh