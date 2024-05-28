A video of a white man dancing excitedly to Castro's hit song, Toffee, has gone viral on social media

In the trending video shared on X (formerly Twitter), the man displayed his dancing prowess in an open space with a curvy black lady

Netizens who thronged the comment section were delighted to see the video and took to the comment section to praise his dance moves

A white man has become an internet sensation after a video of him dancing excitedly popped up on social media.

The man, whose identity is unknown, could not resist the allure of Castro's hit song, Toffee, when it started playing on the streets of Manchester.

In a video which has since gone viral, the old man hopped onto the dancefloor with a pretty curvy lady by his side and danced his heart off.

He effortlessly moved to the beat, shaking his body and jumping excitedly.

The video has since received 48,400 page views, with 743 likes and 68 comments.

Watch video below:

Netizens react to video

Netizens who saw the video were delighted and surprised to see the white man dancing in the post, which has since gone viral.

@Fentuo wrote:

"A student needs your dancing tutorials plzzzz."

@bondzii wrote:

"White peoples be funny Oo."

@jnr_deorbit20 wrote:

"He was dancing because of the lady."

@AccraChelsea wrote:

"E be white woman black man go grind aa like by now them seize all ein properties give am."

