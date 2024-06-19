Abu Trica, in a video, was spotted in town as he parked his expensive BMW i8 by the roadside as he walked into a shop

The wealthy businessman who was recorded by a fan who spotted him rocked a simple outfit: a plain t-shirt, shorts and slippers

The video was shared on TikTok, where Ghanaians praised the rich young man for being simple and humble

Wealthy Ghanaian businessman Abu Trica, who hails from Agona Swedru, in a video, was spotted in town parking his expensive BMW i8, worth over GH¢2 million, by the roadside.

The moment was captured on video by an excited fan and subsequently shared on TikTok, which stirred reactions.

Swedru businessman Abu Trica Photo Source: forgetthem7

Source: TikTok

The footage showed Abu Trica stepping out of his sleek black BMW i8 dressed casually in a plain t-shirt, shorts, and slippers.

Abu Trica's modest appearance in everyday clothing has warmed the hearts of many Ghanaians who have admired his simplicity despite his considerable wealth. The young man also owns a huge mansion in his hometown.

In the video, Abu Trica had a nonchalant look as he made an entrance into the shop, seemingly unfazed by the attention drawn by his high-profile vehicle parked outside.

Abu Trica stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

usher said:

you cee the walks eii hahahHha

Legiss Lartey commented:

Very simple guy and doesn’t brag too

ambitiousman reacted:

if not easy money what hard work Abu trica can do...we all need to do wise sacrifice n get the money

Dailymoneyreacted:

Them make us feel like we no dey try in this life

Legiss Lartey said:

Very simple guy and doesn’t brag too

Sega wrote:

Follow back president too de commot from de like ebe him wey he buy de car

Ibrahim Mahama shows off luxury cars

In another story, Ghanaian millionaire Ibrahim Mahama has shown off his love for luxury cars in a video published on social media.

The footage was shared on Twitter by Dzata Cement Limited (@dzatacements) ahead of the businessman's birthday.

Fans and followers of the founder of Engineers and Planners took to the comment section to wish him well.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh