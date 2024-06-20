Young businessman Abu Trica has been spotted counting many bundles of cedi notes

The wads of money were mostly GH¢200 denominations and could amount to GH¢2 million

A video of Trica's money has sparked mixed reactions of admiration and suspicion among social media users

Abu Trica, a young Ghanaian businessman from Agona Swedru in the Central Region, has recently made waves online.

He often appears on social media to show off his riches. Not too long ago, he was in the news for showing off one of his cars, estimated to cost over GH¢2 million.

Abu Trica has flaunted bundles of money Photo source: @afroflix01

Source: TikTok

In a video captured by an excited road user, the wealthy businessman was spotted in town parking his expensive BMW i8 by the roadside.

Following the viral video, another clip of Abu Trica, who also owns a plush mansion at Swedru, has emerged. This time, he is flaunting wads of money.

A cursory look shows that most of the bundles are GH¢200 notes, arranged in packs of five bundles each. Per that, each pack should be GH¢100,000. With more than 17 packs of GH¢100,000 and other bundles of different denominations, the money in front of him could be over GH¢2 million.

But the young man looked unfazed as she calmly counted some notes in his hand.

Watch the video on TikTok below:

Abu Trica's money-flaunting video stirs mixed reactions

The video has triggered mixed reactions. While some tapped into his 'blessings,' others wondered about the source of his wealth.

Sampson said:

He can give Ghana a loan

Agudie GH said:

where do you get all this money?

Lipstick said:

Which work did he do?

Suraj Boss said:

do you know where he got the money ,my friend forget hmm?

user5701428765510 said:

I don't understand this don't u have counting machines?

Ibrahim Mahama shows off luxury cars

In another story, Ghanaian millionaire Ibrahim Mahama has shown off his love for luxury cars in a video published on social media.

The footage was shared on Twitter by Dzata Cement Limited (@dzatacements) ahead of the businessman's birthday.

Fans and followers of the founder of Engineers and Planners took to the comment section to wish him well.

