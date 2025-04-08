Richard Nii-Armah Quaye, in a video, splashed wads of cash into a crowd he recently encountered after attending an event

The crowd quickly rushed to pick up the Bills Micro Credit founder's money from the floor, with many engaging in physical tussles

Richard Nii-Armah Quaye joined the Ga Mantse and other leaders for the launch of the Coastal Accra Rebranding initiative

Founder of Bills Micro Credit, Richard Nii-Armah Quaye, made a generous gesture towards a large crowd during a recounted public encounter with them.

Richard Nii-Armah Quaye sprays wads of cash on a large crowd after they swarm his Bentley in public. Photo source: @zionfelixdotcom

In a video sighted by renowned blogger Zionfelix, the business mogul's expensive Bentley was swarmed by a large crowd, who begged him for money as he prepared to leave the Conference Hall of John Wesley Methodist Church, Palladium in Accra after an event.

The Bills Micro Credit CEO, who was seated in the Bentley, was alarmed by the desperate attempts from the crowd to solicit money from him and decided to get out of the car and speak with them.

Richard Nii-Armah Quaye later splashed wads of cash into the crowd and entered his car before leaving the event venue. The crowd quickly rushed to pick up the money from the floor, with many engaging in physical tussles to grab as much as they could.

The business mogul's encounter with the crowd occurred after the former joined the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, the Member of Parliament (MP) of Odododiodioo Constituency, Alfred Nii Kotey Ashie, the Paramount Chief of the Abola Traditional Area, Nii Ahene Nunoo III and other leaders from the Ga traditional council at the event.

Richard Nii-Armah Quaye donates cash and items to the Chief Imam, Sheik Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, at his residence. Photo source: @ghkwaku

The launch of the Coastal Accra Rebranding initiative was held at the Conference Hall of John Wesley Methodist Church, Palladium in Accra on Monday, April 7, 2025.

Richard Nii-Armah Quaye was among several personalities who gave the keynote speeches at the event. The Coastal Accra Rebranding project is part of the vision and aspirations of the Member of Parliament (MP) of Odododiodioo Constituency, Alfred Nii Kotey Ashie, in partnership with the Ga Mantse Foundation, to improve the environment and enhance the livelihoods of coastal communities in Accra.

The Bills Micro Credit founder's generous gesture towards the crowd came a few days after he and the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, visited the Adum PZ market to commiserate with the traders affected by the fire incident during a trip to the region.

During the visit, Richard Nii-Armah Quaye donated 1000 cement bags and GH¢500k to help the traders' efforts to rebuild the market after they incurred unfortunate losses.

Below is the video of Richard Nii-Armah Quaye spraying cash on a large crowd:

Reactions to Richard spraying cash on crowd

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

aeeallaccessltd commented:

"He’s gradually and seemingly becoming like a street or area boy, no aura of CEO."

rich_dollar_bills said:

"Thank God I don’t fight money on the ground."

reelswithnanaosei wrote:

"I just saw my dad 😢."

Richard fumes during public encounter with crowd

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Richard Nii-Armah Quaye fumed during an encounter with a crowd after he visited the National Chief Imam, Dr Sheikh Osumanu Nuhu Sharubutu, on March 29, 2025.

The Bills Micro Credit founder lost his cool as the crowd rushed him to beg for money after he had made a significant donation for the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.

Richard Nii-Armah Quaye issued a stern warning to the crowd before gifting them some money.

