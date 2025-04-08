Neymar Junior has weighed in on the Arsenal vs Real Madrid Champions League quarter-final clash

The 33-year-old who won the competition with Barcelona 10 years ago revealed his prediction ahead of the first leg tie

Should Madrid get the better of Arsenal in the first leg, it will mark their 200th win in the Champions League era

As anticipation builds for one of the most intriguing UEFA Champions League quarter-final matchups, former Barcelona star Neymar Jr. has made his prediction—and it's a bold one.

The Brazilian forward, who lifted the trophy in 2015, shared his thoughts on the high-stakes duel between Arsenal and Real Madrid.

Despite Arsenal’s resurgence under Mikel Arteta and their formidable home form, Neymar sees Los Blancos advancing over the two legs.

Arsenal will lock horns with Real Madrid in a high-stakes UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash across two legs. Photos by Vincenzo Izzo, Jean Catuffe and Visionhaus.

Arsenal vs Real Madrid: A clash of styles

The first leg kicks off at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, April 8, setting the tone for what is expected to be a tactical chess match.

A week later, the return fixture will unfold at the Santiago Bernabéu, a venue synonymous with European drama and late comebacks.

Historically, the Gunners hold a slight edge in head-to-head meetings, famously edging Madrid 1-0 during their round-of-16 2006 Champions League encounter.

However, much has changed since then, and this tie presents a different dynamic—Arsenal's pressing structure and positional rotations versus Madrid’s transitional brilliance and knockout pedigree.

Arsenal vs Real Madrid: What is the form of both sides?

Arteta’s side head into the clash with impressive credentials.

According to UEFA, they are unbeaten in their last 16 home matches in European competition and have not suffered a first-leg defeat at the quarter-final stage in their last seven appearances.

These stats underline their dominance at the Emirates, a ground that has become a fortress in continental football.

On the flip side, Madrid arrive with question marks surrounding their recent form.

The Spanish giants have managed just five goals in their last five away fixtures, failing to score after the break in any of those games.

Defensively, they’ve looked vulnerable—shipping eight goals across three domestic matches against Leganés, Real Sociedad, and Valencia, per Flashscore.

Still, if there's one thing that defines Real Madrid in this tournament, it's their ability to find a way through adversity.

Their narrow progression past Atletico Madrid in the previous round is a reminder of their mental resilience and unmatched Champions League DNA.

Victory over Arsenal would also see them become the first club to record 200 wins in the competition’s modern format.

Ex-Barcelona star Neymar Junior made a bold prediction ahead of Arsenal's blockbuster Champions League clash with Real Madrid. Photo by Jean Catuffe.

Arsenal vs Real Madrid: Neymar's verdict

Despite Arsenal's tactical discipline and statistical edge, Neymar remains confident that Madrid will prevail.

“Arsenal or Real Madrid? Real Madrid win,” he stated plainly, as quoted by MadridXtra.

For many, Neymar’s pick might reflect his familiarity with Madrid’s knockout instincts, having seen it up close during his time in La Liga.

Arsenal star issues bold warning to Real Madrid

